5 Amazing Skin Benefits Of Pomegranate Peel We Bet Nobody Told You About

Wait… before you throw away pomegranate peels, you must read about the benefits that they offer to your skin. Yes, we are talking about pomegranate peel!

We all know that the consumption of pomegranate is considered beneficial for health. Most people like to include pomegranate juice and pomegranate fruit chat in their diet. But do you know that pomegranate, which proves to be your health secret, can also play an important role in skincare? Yes, you can get rid of many skin-related problems by using pomegranate peels in skin care.

From regenerating skin cells to protecting them from harsh UV rays, pomegranate peel acts as magic. Whether you are dealing with oily, congested skin, or excessively dry skin, pomegranate peel is the answer to all your skin woes.

So let’s know the benefits of pomegranate peels in skin care.

Keep the skin hydrated: The anti-oxidant elements present in pomegranate peels work to hydrate the skin and keep it moisturized. For this, dry and grind the peels of pomegranate. Now mix 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of curd in pomegranate peel powder and apply it to the face. After 10 minutes wash the face with clean water. You will feel the difference instantly.

Helps get rid of pimples and acne: Pomegranate peels are rich in anti-oxidant, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory elements — the best to remove acne and pimples. For this, make a paste by adding essential oil, curd, and rose water to the powder made from pomegranate peels. Now apply this paste to the face and after drying wash the face with clean water.

Helps get rid of wrinkles and premature ageing: Pomegranate peels are also considered the best source of anti-ageing elements. It also helps get rid of wrinkles and fine lines in a pinch. For this, take 2 spoons of pomegranate peel powder and 1 tablespoon of rose water, mix it well, and apply it well on the face. Then keep it for15 mins and then wash the face with cold water. Try this remedy 1 to 2 times a week to get rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

Helps the skin get an instant glow: You can also try pomegranate peel scrub to get instant glowing and beautiful skin. For this, make a powder of pomegranate peels. Now mix raw milk, rose water, and vitamin E capsule in it and massage it on the face. With this, the dead skin cells of the skin will be removed and your face will also start glowing.

Boosts skin cell regeneration: Loaded with vitamin C, pomegranate peel can be the best remedy to neutralize free radicals and repair damaged skin cells. Instead of opting for expensive vitamin supplements, use pomegranate peel for your skin. It also helps to deal with the scars and wounds on the skin without swiping its natural moisture.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

