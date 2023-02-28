5 Amazing Space-Saving Furniture Ideas to Enhance Your Home's Elegance

A home is a place where everybody feels safe and can find peace and happiness, no matter if it is large or small in size. In addition, small spaces are regarded as comfortable, functional and economical. Though you may encounter some challenges in designing your small area to suit your needs, the end result could be picture-perfect if you know in advance what furniture to buy, how to organise the space, and which colour combination will truly depict your philosophy for life. Check out some furniture inspiration for small spaces listed below as suggested by Pratibha Batra, Founder and Ace Designer, Maison Interiors:

A MULTIPURPOSE TABLE

A wonderful way to save space in a living room is to select furniture with multiple uses. For instance, when pulled out, an expandable coffee table can serve as an eating corner or a laptop table in addition to providing storage space. In a tiny living space, nesting tables are an excellent choice.

These nesting tables work well as coffee tables and side tables. Additionally, if you put them all together, they function as a sizable table. When you need more floor space, you can simply stack them up and then pull them out if you have guests. You can even use them independently in different parts of the room as additional surfaces.

FURNITURE AROUND ENTRYWAY

Entryways are typically small; therefore, having better storage solutions is necessary when keeping shoes in such small areas. To hide shoes from view and gain extra floor space, consider installing a wall-mounted shoe cabinet behind the door. To keep items like raincoats, hats, stoles, blankets, and other items you would often gather before leaving the house; you can add an ottoman with concealed storage. Moreover, an ottoman serves as a further footrest, a seat for tying shoelaces, etc.

PREFER CUSTOMISED FURNITURE

Customised furniture items also significantly aid in maximizing space, in addition to foldable furniture. For instance, one may be confident that not even an inch of the room is lost if a wardrobe, sofa, or bed is specially designed to fit into a specific location. To maximize space, you can also add storage components to this furniture.

UTILISE KITCHEN SPACE

Even if modular kitchens are the norm, make sure you have both open shelves (for convenient storage of products you need to take every day) and closed shelves (for keeping stuff you do not require frequently). Use corners by attaching ledges or open racks to turn unused space into storage potential.

Use furniture in all vertical areas, including lofts and vertical racks. For a stylish appearance and adequate room to move around the kitchen, choose a handle-less fitting for closed shelves.

FOLDABLE FURNITURE FOR SMALL SPACES

The majority of us do not have the luxury of a huge area, despite the fact that everyone should have a separate workplace at home. To cope with the space issue and provide a well-engineered comfortable workstation, it is recommended to use foldable furniture for compact places like a folding table and motion chair. When not in use, these two pieces of furniture can be folded or rolled up and stored in a small space.

