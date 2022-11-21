5 Amazing Ways To Lose Weight Without Dieting Or Exercising

A sedentary lifestyle, coupled with poor eating habits, has become a rising concern for individuals across the globe. To get back in shape, one has to follow a healthy and balanced diet and exercise regularly, which can include hitting the gym, practising yoga or indulging in any form of strenuous physical activity. However, excessive exercise can turn out to be harmful to elderly people sometimes.

It is often said that weight loss is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. As surprising as it may sound, one can manage to shed some kilos by making some changes in their diet. So, check out these easy yet effective ways to lose weight without following a strict diet or workout routine.

1. Stay Away From Maida: To lose weight, one should stay away from maida (refined flour), white bread, pasta, and other refined carbs. Instead of maida, one can use flour that contains bran. This, in turn, will help you in your weight-loss journey.

2. Drink Hot Water: Always remember to drink plenty of water because water helps flush out toxins from the body. Unlike normal-temperature water, drinking hot water can cut off more fats from the body. Drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning can help increase your metabolism, thus aiding in healthy weight loss.

3. Avoid Sweets: It is always advisable to avoid sugar during your weight-loss journey. Consuming sugar leads to metabolic diseases, and it directly affects your body weight. So, if you want to lose weight, keep a tab on your sugar intake. If you have a sweet tooth, then you can replace sugar with jaggery or honey.

4. Have Green tea: Green tea is specially prescribed to lose weight. So, if you want to shed those extra kilos, then drink two cups of green tea regularly. It not only boosts your metabolism but also aids in detoxification.

5. Reduce The Use Of Refined Oil: Try to avoid oil, especially the use of refined oil, while cooking food. You can use mustard oil, peanut oil, or rice bran oil instead. The consumption of refined oil can further increase one’s weight as opposed to helping decrease it.

