5 Ayurvedic Ingredients You Should Include in Your Winter Skincare Routine

Winters can be harsh on your skin due to the cold climate and dry indoor air. At times like these, it is important to take proper precautions against the cold winds if you want to preserve your skin’s health. Following a daily skincare routine is one of the simplest ways to ensure long-term skin health and a radiant complexion. Ayurvedic ingredients can help you take care of your skin naturally and keep it radiant in situations such as these.

Dr. Kriti Soni, Head- R&D, Kapiva suggests the following winter skincare ingredients that can help you maintain healthy skin:

Kumkumadi

Kumkumadi is a natural moisturizer that uses sesame oil as the base oil. It balances dry and rough skin by virtue of its Vata pacifying nature. Hence, it is useful for dry skin. By regenerating and renewing skin cells, regular and proper use of it results in luminous, youthful, and healthy skin.

Saffron

Saffron aids in the treatment of scars, acne, and hyperpigmentation, giving you a clear complexion. It is an effective skin glow booster. If you add saffron to your daily skincare; it can improve your skin care regimen as it has abundant antioxidants.

Ashwagandha

The high antioxidant content of ashwagandha helps fight against age-related skin conditions like wrinkles and fine lines. It gives the skin a youthful appearance by firming it and reducing wrinkles. Additionally, ashwagandha lowers cortisol levels, which improves skin by lowering stress.

Ghee

Dry and flaky skin is one of the most typical wintertime complaints. With each wash, ghee molecules are broken down into smaller molecules leading to easier absorption and a smooth feel on the skin. It is nutrient-rich, hydrates the skin and thwarts the effects of aging. This helps to provide 24-hour hydration. Body butter and oil made with ghee penetrate the skin’s deepest layers to hydrate the skin from the inside out. These items not only hydrate the skin but also soften it and give it a healthy glow.

Tulsi

Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil. According to tradition, tulsi may help improve acne and reduce skin inflammation. It naturally combats acne and skin irritation thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Additionally, it contains vital vitamins that support the fading of dark spots and acne scars.

Ayurveda has the secret to youthful skin, by adding these ingredients to your skincare regimen, you can get glowing skin.

