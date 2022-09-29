5 Ayurvedic Remedies To Cure Period Acne

Tired of acne, popping up every time you are on your periods? Trust us, you are not alone. We are certain that you often wonder, why you. Well, it is because most women suffer from skin irregularities during their periods. When you are on your periods, your skin goes through hormonal imbalances that cause the skin to become dry and oily. Hence, it facilitates acne. But as always, we are here to look out for you by taking away your concerns with Ayurvedic herbal remedies to cure acne.

Aloe Vera: To control the growth of bacteria along with reducing inflammation, redness and pain caused by period acne, apply aloe vera to your acne spots. You can apply it directly from the leaves or freshly extracted aloe vera gel.

Turmeric: If you get uncontrollable breakouts during your menses, then apply turmeric paste to your period acne and leave it for about 20 mins. Do it twice a day.

Basil: Known as tulsi in Hindi, this herb is excellent for calming down pain, swelling and preventing the accumulation of pus in acne. To apply this to your acne spots, you need to prepare a juice with fresh tulsi leaves. After it is prepared, apply it to your acne for 30 mins and wash it off.

Gooseberry: Scared of acne scares? Gooseberry or amla is abundant in Vitamin C. You should apply a paste made of amla to your pimples and wash off your face after about half an hour.

Neem: It has anti-microbial properties that will shield your skin from bacterial infection. Hence, by using neem-based soap or face cleanser a week before your menstruation date, you may control acne formation.

