5 Ayurvedic Self-Care Measures To Fight COVID-19

Prevention is better than cure. While treatments are available to reduce the chances of hospitalization from COVID-19, building up your immunity is the best course of action to avoid any discomfort at all. Experts have been vocal about the many benefits of Ayurveda and there are studies to back up the effectiveness of Ayurvedic response against respiratory illness. If you’re looking for ways to build your body’s natural defence system to fight against the virus, the ministry of AYUSH has 5 self-care Ayurvedic measures that can boost immunity and fight common symptoms of long COVID-19. Read on to find out more:

DRINKS AND CONCOCTIONS

Protecting yourself against the dangers of COVID-19 cannot get simpler than this. A general measure listed in the self-care guidelines by the Ministry of AYUSH is drinking warm water throughout the day. Consuming herbal teas and concoctions made of basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, and raisins, has shown to not only provide relief during the illness but can help boost immunity if consumed once or twice a day.

YOGA

Many Ayurveda and Yoga experts claim that the daily practice of Pranayam, Yogasan, and meditation for at least 30 minutes every day can do wonders for your body. Studies have also shown, Yogic breathing techniques as an effective tool to improve respiratory and cardiac functioning of the body during and after COVID-19 infection.

IMMUNITY BOOSTERS

A balanced diet is a must, especially during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic when stress levels are at an all-time high. Adding a recommended list of spices, like turmeric, garlic, cumin, and coriander in your cooking have scientific backing to boost immunity and build up natural defence mechanisms for not only infectious diseases but a multitude of other diseases as well.

DIY AYURVEDIC PROCEDURES

Simple Ayurvedic procedures like oil pulling and nasal application have scientific backing as a therapy to keep the body’s immunity up and running. They can play a crucial role in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to the Ministry of AYUSH DIY Ayurvedic procedures can be performed twice a day.

Steam Inhalation

One of the most prominent long COVID-19 symptoms is a dry cough. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practised once a day to get over the problem. While the measure usually treats dry cough and soar throat in a day or two, it is advisable to consult a doctor if the symptoms persist.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here