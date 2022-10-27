5 Beetroot Breakfast Recipes You Must Try

Getting a food ingredient that has a plethora of health benefits with vibrant and enticing flavour combinations, seems almost unreal. However, with beetroot, you get unrivalled flavours, alluring ruby-red colour with an abundance of nutrients. Beetroot is much more than any other vegetable option. It effortlessly fits into your culinary adventures, giving the food a unique colour and flavour. Since breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, we have compiled a few recipes where you can use beetroot to make your morning more fun.

Beetroot Paratha:

Take a bowl and add wheat flour, salt and ghee in it. Then, knead a dough (make sure to use warm water). Let it rest for 15 minutes and simultaneously prepare the filling. Shred beetroot and incorporate salt, pepper and red chilli in it. Mix well. After making small balls of dough, roll them out. Fill it with the beetroot filling at the centre and close the dough. Roll it again and bake it on a tawa. Serve it when it becomes brown and crispy.

Beetroot cutlet:

After grating the beetroot, squeeze out extra water from it. Add mashed potato in a bowl along with the squeezed-out beetroot. Now mix them properly. Infuse dry ingredients like salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and chaat masala. Mash everything with a potato masher or by your hands. Then make balls with the dough mixture. Flatten them in the form of tikkis and shallow fry them. Serve them with mint chutney or ketchup.

Beetroot Chilla

After chopping beetroot, make a puree from it. Add besan, beetroot puree, salt, pepper and red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well. Add fruit salt in it before cooking so that the batter fluffs up. Spread it on the pan and cook.

Beetroot Poha

Take poha and rinse it well. After draining the water, let it rest. (Make sure it becomes soft) Grate the beetroot and keep it aside for later user. Take a pan and heat 1 tbsp oil on medium flame. Add nuts of your choice and fry them. Remove the nuts from the pan and keep it aside for using it later. Add cumin seeds in 1 tbsp oil. Let it splutter. Then infuse curry leaves and grated beetroot. Sauté till it obtains a tender texture. Add soaked poha and salt. Mix gently and thoroughly. Cook for about 2-3 minutes on low flame. Turn off the flame and infuse sugar, lemon juice, chopped tomato and fried nuts. Mix well and cover it for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Beetroot-carrot juice

It is the easiest recipe to make. All you need to do is blend chopped beetroots and carrots and blend them together. Voila! your yummy and healthy beetroot-carrot juice will be ready.

