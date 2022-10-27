5 Beetroot Breakfast Recipes You Must Try

Getting a food ingredient that has a plethora of health benefits with vibrant and enticing flavour combinations, seems almost unreal. However, with beetroot, you get unrivalled flavours, alluring ruby-red colour with an abundance of nutrients. Beetroot is much more than any other vegetable option. It effortlessly fits into your culinary adventures, giving the food a unique colour and flavour. Since breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, we have compiled a few recipes where you can use beetroot to make your morning more fun.
Beetroot Paratha:
- Take a bowl and add wheat flour, salt and ghee in it. Then, knead a dough (make sure to use warm water).
- Let it rest for 15 minutes and simultaneously prepare the filling.
- Shred beetroot and incorporate salt, pepper and red chilli in it. Mix well.
- After making small balls of dough, roll them out.
- Fill it with the beetroot filling at the centre and close the dough.
- Roll it again and bake it on a tawa.
- Serve it when it becomes brown and crispy.
Beetroot cutlet:
- After grating the beetroot, squeeze out extra water from it.
- Add mashed potato in a bowl along with the squeezed-out beetroot. Now mix them properly.
- Infuse dry ingredients like salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and chaat masala.
- Mash everything with a potato masher or by your hands. Then make balls with the dough mixture.
- Flatten them in the form of tikkis and shallow fry them.
- Serve them with mint chutney or ketchup.
Beetroot Chilla
- After chopping beetroot, make a puree from it.
- Add besan, beetroot puree, salt, pepper and red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well.
- Add fruit salt in it before cooking so that the batter fluffs up.
- Spread it on the pan and cook.
Beetroot Poha
- Take poha and rinse it well. After draining the water, let it rest. (Make sure it becomes soft)
- Grate the beetroot and keep it aside for later user.
- Take a pan and heat 1 tbsp oil on medium flame. Add nuts of your choice and fry them.
- Remove the nuts from the pan and keep it aside for using it later.
- Add cumin seeds in 1 tbsp oil. Let it splutter.
- Then infuse curry leaves and grated beetroot. Sauté till it obtains a tender texture.
- Add soaked poha and salt. Mix gently and thoroughly.
- Cook for about 2-3 minutes on low flame.
- Turn off the flame and infuse sugar, lemon juice, chopped tomato and fried nuts.
- Mix well and cover it for a minute.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.
Beetroot-carrot juice
It is the easiest recipe to make. All you need to do is blend chopped beetroots and carrots and blend them together. Voila! your yummy and healthy beetroot-carrot juice will be ready.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here