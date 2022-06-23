5 Benefits of Moderate Consumption of Beer

Overconsumption of almost anything is said to be harmful to one’s health. With alcohol, it’s said that even moderate consumption is injurious to your health. A new study, however, says that if you drink cold beer in moderation during the summer, it is beneficial to your health.

According to The Sun, research has discovered that drinking beer with your dinner during the summer season is advantageous to the better and healthier bacteria in your gut. Not only that, but it can also help with diabetes and heart disease.

Advantages of Moderate Beer Consumption

Useful in weight loss

While drinking more beer can make you gain weight, it has fewer calories than wine and can thus help you lose weight if consumed moderately.

Lowers the risk of diabetes

According to research, there are some elements in beer that work to lower the risk of diabetes. Not only that, but it can also help to prevent high blood pressure. However, it is only beneficial if you exercise and eat the right foods at the same time.

The liver remains healthy.

A liver condition usually occurs among those who drink excessively, but consuming alcohol-free beer in moderation keeps the liver healthy.

Beer Is Rich In Antioxidants

Beer, like red wine, contains antioxidants that can help protect us from damage caused by free radicals.

