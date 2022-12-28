5 Benefits of Potato Juice For Your Overall Health

From nourishing your skin to feeding your body with the necessary nutrients and vitamins, potato juice does it all. Potato juice contains several essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and copper which help you stay fit and healthy. If you are wondering how it tastes, worry not. It tastes just like potatoes. This juice boosts immunity, provides relief from constipation and ulcers, and nourishes your skin and whatnot. So, add this nutrient-dense drink to your diet and see the results yourself.

For Arthritis

The anti-inflammatory characteristics of potatoes can help alleviate arthritis pain in the knees, elbows, joints, neck, shoulders, and back. Potato juice is highly recommended if you want to ease your discomfort. The antioxidants present in potato juice help to reduce chronic inflammation and keep you fit and healthy.

For Uric Acid

You are well aware that excess uric acid in your body can cause the problem of gout, leading to sudden, excruciating pain, discomfort, or swelling in your joints. Uric acid can be broken down and eliminated from your body with raw potato juice. Therefore, drinking one glass of raw potato juice in the morning or at night may be a healthy option for uric acid-related problems.

Lowers cholesterol

Fibre-rich raw potato juice aids in removing excess harmful cholesterol from the body. Essential nutrients and vitamins A, B, and C are found in potatoes which helps in controlling your cholesterol level. You should drink a glass of potato juice daily without straining out its pulp as it is considered extremely healthy and helps in controlling your cholesterol levels.

Treat Ulcer

Mouth ulcers can be particularly stressful and cause pain. But if you consume one glass of potato juice daily then you can get rid of the problem of ulcers. Potato juice contains antacid properties and has a slightly alkaline pH which helps to treat ulcers by balancing the acidity in your gut. Drinking a glass of potato juice every day helps stop the onset of stomach ulcers.

Improve blood circulation

Niacin, a vitamin B-complex component, is abundant in potato juice. This vitamin not only boosts your energy levels but also makes sure that every organ of the body receives vital nutrients and oxygen. Niacin helps increase blood flow, which further improves the supply of nutrients needed for healing and healthy function of the body.

