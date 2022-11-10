5 Benefits Of Sleeping On Smart Grid Mattresses

It should come as no surprise that to maintain a healthy lifestyle one requires adequate sleep. Lack of sleep can adversely affect our bodies and minds, in the form of impaired concentration and memory, weight gain, high blood pressure and depression. Over the years, attitudes about sleep and sleep-related products have drastically changed. People today are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of sleep quality. The last decade has witnessed some brands offering sleep-enhancing products such as podcasts, melatonin gummies, and lava lamps to promote sleep culture. Following the introduction of memory foam mattresses in the 1960s, SmartGRID mattresses have become the latest technological advancements in mattresses.

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder The Sleep Company, shares five of the most popular reasons why people switch to SmartGRID mattresses:

Non-toxic

While most people go to bed hoping for a comfortable and healthy night’s sleep, some mattresses, particularly those made of foam, release harmful chemicals. In addition to causing short-term problems such as eye and nose irritation, these toxins can also damage the liver, kidneys, and central nervous system over time. These toxins are caused by volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with polyurethane. In contrast, SmartGRID mattresses contain a layer of non-volatile organic compounds, which not only protects your health but also the environment as a whole.

Suitable for all

Have you ever experienced problems on vacation or at a sleepover with your friends and cousins? Do you find the mattress too soft or too firm? In this case, SmartGRID technology is the ideal solution, as it provides optimal luxury while providing the appropriate level of comfort. Whether a toddler rolls around or an elderly person needs additional support to relieve aches, SmartGRID mattress can benefit everyone. Furthermore, the mattress has a motion isolation feature, which sets it apart from the competition. Since the mattress surface absorbs motion rather than spreading it throughout the mattress, you don’t need to worry about your partner moving around while sleeping.

Adaptability

In a world where everything is smart, why compromise with your mattress? The SmartGRID mattress allows you to have sound and quality sleep. Leave behind the days of waking up back pain. This mattress is very versatile and adapts to the needs of each individual. Since there are no pressure points formed, it helps to alleviate the effects of aches and pains.

Thermal properties

People often experience night sweats as a result of physiological reasons, as well as their mattress possibly causing this issue. Some mattresses retain a great deal of heat, resulting in night sweats and restless nights for their users. The SmartGRID mattress is distinctive in its ability to regulate air as a result of its 2500+ air channels, which makes it a highly breathable mattress. In order to maintain optimum levels of comfort while sleeping, the open grid structure is designed to ensure proper air circulation.

Durability

Purchasing a mattress is a long-term commitment, in terms of time, effort and price. However, many people who have purchased memory foam or latex mattresses expressed concern that these mattresses may sag over time, which may negatively impact your spine in the long run. SmartGRID beds on the other hand allow the key joints to sink in while keeping the spine upright. As a result, SmartGRID mattresses are more efficient for maintaining your posture, retaining its position for more than a decade.

