5 Benefits of Wheatgrass We Bet You Had No Idea About

Wheatgrass is known to be a super food and contains many nutrients and antioxidants. It is prepared from the freshly sprouted leaves of the wheat plant Triticum aestivum. Wheatgrass is widely preferred in the world of natural health. According to Medical News Today, wheatgrass is rich in minerals, proteins, and enzymes and has several health-related benefits. It also boosts immunity levels.

Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants and nutrients:

Wheatgrass contains antioxidants like glutathione and vitamin C in abundance. Antioxidants are compounds that prevent cell damage. It also reduces oxidative stress. Studies have shown that wheatgrass contains vitamin A, E, iron and magnesium. It also contains calcium and amino acids.

Reduces cholesterol:

Some amount of cholesterol is required for making hormones. The problem arises when its quantity exceeds a particular limit. Too much cholesterol in the blood can increase the risk of heart-related problems. Studies have shown that people, who consumed wheatgrass juice, experienced a decreasing level of cholesterol.

Reduces stomach-related problems:

Wheatgrass helps in balancing the pH levels of the stomach. A pH level of 7.0-7.4 is ideal for a human being. Wheatgrass reduces acidity in the blood and helps maintain a good alkaline ratio. It eventually reduces a lot of gastrointestinal problems like constipation, ulcers, ulcerative colitis and diarrhoea.

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease. It can cause inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract. This disease also affects the innermost lining of the large intestine and rectum. The symptoms of Ulcerative colitis vary depending on the inflammation’s severity.

Treats Type 2 Diabetes:

Wheatgrass was used as a traditional medicine to treat Type 2 Diabetes. Studies showed that wheatgrass can raise insulin levels, which helps lower blood glucose. According to experts, inflammation plays a pivotal part in diabetes. Wheatgrass fights the problem of inflammation and reduces diabetes.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

