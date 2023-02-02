Winter is a great time to enjoy your favorite warm and spicy dishes at restaurants or cafes. With changing seasons come changing tastes, and food is a popular choice. Winter is beautiful, and it’s not just the scenery that’s appealing. People feel hungrier in winter, as their bodies need more energy to withstand the cold. To say farewell to winter, here are some must-visit restaurants.

Perbacco, The Lodhi,

Indulge in an opulent culinary experience at The Lodhi, New Delhi, and relish in the latest offering from Perbacco - a specially curated lunch menu. Savour the essence of each Italian delicacy with an exclusive luncheon selection, expertly crafted by a team of masterful chefs using only the finest ingredients. The three-course set menu boasts an array of classics as well as avant-garde dishes, each offering a unique and sophisticated taste. From soups, salads, entrées, to desserts, guests have an array of options to choose from. Some of the highlights include the Onion Soup with Saffron and Parmesan Tortellini, Lamb Tonnato with Tuna Sauce, Caperberries and Shallots, Fettuccine Alfredo Style with Butter and Parmesan, Marjoram and Lemon Sicilian Sea Bass, Eggplant Parmigiana and to round off the meal, a delicious Hazelnut and Salted Caramel Semifreddo. Indulge in a blend of authentic flavours, expertly crafted to celebrate the rich tradition and craftsmanship of Italian cuisine.

OTB

From their outdoor seating areas to the open courtyards with waterfalls and windmills, OTB is always on point, serving you mouth-watering cuisines, i.e., American, North Indian, European, Mexican, Lebanese, and Asian cuisines & their stellar bar to make your night memorable.

An amazing menu like Tandoori Platter, Grilled Black Pepper Corn Paneer Steak, London Mix grill, Grilled fish, Peppery chicken steak, and jacket potato to choose from, patrons are spoilt for choice. Also, experience the essence of luxurious sips, variegated flavours and cutting-edge cocktails like OTB Special mulled wine, courtyard hot today, winter snowflakes, hot apple, and winter jack.

Verandah

If you’re the one digging out a new place to experience the winter weather and enjoy the tenderness and succulence of various menus, Verandah Moonshine Restaurant at Club Road Punjabi Bagh is the right spot to satisfy every guest with its exquisite delicacies.

“Spanning across geographies and cultures, we bring an unforgettable taste and magic to the place. With vibrant colours, loads of foliage, and stellar decor, the place brings global cuisines picked and amalgamated with the best of natural home resources,” says Vineet Tushir, Founder, Verandah.

Whether you’re a fan of paneer tikka masala or mutton Rogan josh, they are ready to satisfy your taste buds and if you’re feeling adventurous, why not try their specialty dishes like Pearl barley and avocado salad, Hand-pulled jack fruit slider with Rosemary fizz, Indian twist mulled wine.

The Drunken Botanist

Indulge in your favourite delicacies on lazy weekends with a group of friends and family members or simply stop by for a healthy start to the day. Freshly picked mustard greens cooked with spices and served with flatbreads made of maize flour, smashed onion, freshly churned white butter, and Gur(jaggery), the restaurant has you covered. Winter special, a melange of assorted vegetables cooked in an earthen pot with spices including palm sugar and coconut served with methi poori, vaghareli chaas are amazing.

Don’t forget to try the Gushtaba, a king of the Kashmiri cuisine in winters. A dish made with minced meat dumplings cooked in royal spices served along with lotus stem crisp and khamiri roti.

The GT Road

The restaurant takes patrons on a gastronomic journey that traces Asia’s oldest highway runs between Kabul and Chittagong passing through regions that have a treasure-trove of flavours to share. In the 16th century, the Grand Trunk Road was the first route traders took from Kabul to Kolkata. The restaurant offers the grills and barbecues of Afghanistan and Pakistan, the fish fry of Amritsar, the Nawabi cuisine of Delhi and Agra, the MacherJhol in Kolkata cooked with fresh spices and relished with fermented breads and lucchis. The terrain has earned its historic and geographic importance, but the food along the route is a living story of its own. From the comforting Kashmiri famous Shorba to keep you warm to Sarson ka Saag from the deep-rooted soil of Punjab, make this winter delicious.

