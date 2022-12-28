5 Best Groom Style Trends for 2023

All eyes are on the wedding couple on the wedding day. During the wedding ceremonies, the bride wears her best wedding gown, and it is equally important for the groom to look his suave best. Every groom wants to appear dashing in his engagement suit, wedding sherwani, and reception suit. You will feel your best when you are dressed appropriately for various occasions, in suits, sherwanis or bandhgala. These groom fashion trends are the buzz of the town. Blackberrys.com shares some fashion trends to follow to make your D-Day an unforgettable fashion moment.

Sherwani or bandhgala has long been a popular choice for Indian groom wedding attire. Designers are experimenting with sherwanis in a variety of ways, including layering with a waist belt, wearing a Nehru jacket over them, printed patterns, asymmetric silhouettes, bandi jackets, and embroidered styles. Even the bandhgala has been tailored with a modern approach to give a classy yet stunning appearance. These outfits can be matched with the latest loafers. When it comes to a modern touch, Indo-western costumes are a popular choice for many events through the wedding functions. Some of the most popular costumes this season are the Jodhpuri Suit, Bandhgalas - Breeches, Dhoti-kurta, and Patiala with Achkan. Men are also experimenting with unconventional appearances such as Angrakhas and Manarkalis.

Also Read: Seven Delicious Odia Dishes That Are Worth Trying



Another popular trend is the use of bright colours and floral designs. Every designer’s groom wear collection will have floral menswear selections. These are ideal for Indian grooms, and groomsmen can experiment with the flowery prints in their outfits. A common trend that one can see is the groom matching his wedding attire with the bride’s lehenga colour. Colour coordination can be done by matching the safas or the groom’s shawl with the bride’s dupatta, following the design patterns of your wedding outfits, and there are many other ways to coordinate. This trend is rapidly picking up. Since the Indian groom’s wedding attire is all about the details, having an elegant pocket square will enhance the entire look. You can get personalised pins and brooches to give that extra detailing to the appearance. Even statement jewelry or a pearl necklace are stylish choices.

These trends are most preferred during wedding ceremonies and are easy to implement.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here