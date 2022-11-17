5 Best Restaurants For A Winter Date in Delhi

From comforting one-pots and steaming soups to indulgent hot chocolate and healthy salads, winters are all about heading out to savour different flavours. The weekend is nearly here and it’s time to put on that jacket and head out. We have compiled a list of five restaurants that are a must-visit in the cold weather.

One8

With a penchant to awaken your senses and expose your taste buds to an assorted combination of flavours, one8 Commune brings you - Commune Specials - A range of exquisitely crafted cocktails, suited for every mood. Whether you like something delicate and floral, sweet and fruity or strong and bitter, there’s one for everyone.

Smoke Marmalade Sour is a blend of Bourbon, in-house marmalade and fresh pineapple. Tastes remarkably like a super tart whiskey sour with a whiff of smoke. Orange marmalade gives the drink a zesty punch and a more floral aroma. It also adds another flavour of sweetness to just the straight sugar. Just what your “unwinding toast” needs. Sundowner Spritzer is a neat and refreshing blend of Spritzer with Aperol, Fizz and Malta. Star of your Sundowner dreams. That bitter-sweet touch of the Aperol complimented with some bubbly and fizzy spritzer does wonders. Picante Okurrr, Ginny Blossom, Berry Mishap are more such innovative concoctions that you must try.

Ardor

A Recession thali is one-of-its-kind thali that understands how tough recession is on everyone. “The most amazing part about this Thali is the voting process; every guest gets the chance to vote on whether the recession period will come in India or not. The winners of the correct guess would get 50% discount on the thali,” says Suveet Kalra, Co-Founder, Ardor. The concept of the thali and the menu is super unique. So, if this intrigues you, join us and enjoy this amazing recession thali and know the drill our country might face.

OTB Courtyard

Are you craving Mexican food? Look no further. Out of the Box has recently come up with its new Mexican Food Fest. Tune in to enjoy delectable Mexican delicacies and Ambrosial Concoctions food.

Get your hands on Mexican tortilla soup, tostadas salads, tortilla chips with Mexican chips, tacos, Enchiladas, Empanda, Tomato Rellends, Burrito, Fajita, EN Salsa, Chilli corn carnal. To ensure you have a sweet ending to your meal, the place also offers you churros with ice cream and banana fritters.

So if you are one who is in the mood to explore, this Mexican Food fest is just the right spot!

OMO

Catering to a woke palate that demands healthy, vegetarian food made with freshest and seasonal produce, OMO - Soul Food Community Cafe in Galleria Market, Gurugram, is deliciously avant-garde. Indulging in a unison of unique and distinctive flavours, the menu is handcrafted by a team of chefs with all-natural ingredients. OMO is a new beginning of your inner voice that understands and celebrates the values that truly matter and harbour the spirit of minimalism and optimism. A blend of unique flavours, distinctive experiences and finer intentions: OMO is all that and more.

Colocal

Colocal is a first-of-its-kind brand that offers out and out unique “chocolate dining experience” for chocolate enthusiasts in the national capital. The menu is quite expansive and assorted with a mix of Italian and continental fare such as -sourdough pizzas, handmade pastas, scrumptious burgers, and sandwiches, not to forget the most popular and celebrated Roastery Coffee House’s coffee drinks menu. It also incorporates delectable drinks and a food menu made from in-house chocolates like hot chocolate, cold chocolate, and cacao cold brew, to name a few. COLOCAL is all about a riveting experience that is smart, casual, warm, welcoming, approachable, and truly artisanal. Come and experience the love for chocolate with us at the most iconic locations in Noida and Khan Market.

