5 Best Single Malt Whiskies to Try This New Year

Whisky, the distilled alcoholic beverage which is made by fermenting grain mash, is a much-loved accompaniment whenever friends or colleagues sit down for a get together. While a lot of people prefer blended whisky, single malt whiskeys have their own fan following that is unmatched amongst true connoisseurs. It offers a diversity of flavours, and when had in moderation it can cut down the risk of heart diseases. Here’s a snippet about the single malt whiskys in India that are loved by one and all.

A fascinating single malt whiskey

DeVANS latest launch GianChand Single Malt Whisky is being hailed by whisky lovers, connoisseurs, and even noted whisky critic Jim Murray. He has termed the whiskey as the finest single malt he has tasted from India of late with the most delicate and refined taste. It sports pineapple drop candy sweetness with vanilla as the backbone and barley along with thin oils making the build and lending it the delicate taste.

Boasts A Rich and Complex Character

Often hailed as the Kohinoor or the precious diamond among the single malts, Rampur Indian Single Malt whisky is brewed in the foothills of Himalaya. Handcrafted and aged for years, it is non chill filtered. Rampur Select has various tasting notes, that enthrall all the senses. It has fruity and spicy notes, that can be smelled, with a hint of vanilla and caramel. When you go on to drink it, you will discover the aroma and flavour that can only be possible due to the reflection of long Indian summer, then lends the Indian whisky its distinct flavour. And as you finish it, the warm and appealing feeling will take over you making you feel rewarded.

Lends a delightful spicy edge

Singleton of Glendullan whisky is offered by Diageo, where it is aged for 12, 15 and as long as 18 years. The single malt scotch whisky is matured in American oak casks and then mixed in European oak casks lending it the balance that is needed to bring out the flavour. It gives fresh fruit aromas, along with a sweet-honeyed palate and after taste that is creamy and lingering. Right from the first sip, the flavours take over your senses, enabling you to enjoy the unique taste.

A Unique Concoction

It is one of the brands that is known for fine quality and expensive varieties of liquor. The Macallan Fine Oak is matured in three types of oak casks and offers a variety of renditions and finish. The whisky has a sweet rendition all thanks to sugar, almond, nectarine nose and a rich yet raisin finish. The spicy oak vanilla notes go well for those who are extremely particular about the taste as well as the finish of their whisky.

Robust and smoky

Amrut Fusion whisky has earned a reputation as the strongest whisky with 50% ABV, giving you an experience unlike any other. Made with a mix of barleys brewed over a period of time, it is Indian yet global, as the Indian barleys are mixed with a portion of imported barley from Scotland, the haven of whisky. When added to the drums it created a fusion that gives it the cracking flavours of fresh fruit, spice, honey and a whiff of smoke too.

