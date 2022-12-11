5 Best Yoga Poses To Get Relief From Back Pain

Practising yoga regularly can help you gain more strength and help get rid of several ailments, including back pain. Whether you are young or old, fit or overweight, yoga has the power to make your body more flexible and build strength. Middle back pain is a very common problem for both young and elderly people these days. Many young people are also experiencing back pain due to a sedentary lifestyle and stressful daily routine. There could be several causes of mid-back pain, including injuries, medical conditions, prolonged sitting or incorrect body postures.

Appropriate poses can help you get rid of body stiffness and ease your back pain too.

1. The Bridge Pose (Setubandhasana)

It is the most effective yoga pose for middle back pain. Bridge Pose or Setubandhasana strengthens the spine and the abdomen. It corrects posture while sitting and standing. It also stretches the spine and helps to relieve backaches.

Step 1- Lie on your back, keeping your feet flat and knees bent.

Step 2- Place both the arms by your sides.

Step 3- Lift your pelvis and let your shoulders support your body.

Step 4- Hold the position for as long as it’s comfortable to you before releasing.

2. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Practising a Child’s Pose or Balasana can help relieve stress and fatigue. This gentle forward fold is the perfect way to release pain in your back and neck. The child’s Pose also stretches your spine, thighs, hips and ankles.

Step 1- Sit back on your heels and knees together.

Step 2- Bend forward and rest your forehead on the floor with hands open in front.

Step 3- Keep your arms extended in front of you.

Step 4- Remain in this pose for 5 minutes, till your upper body feels heavy onto your knees.

3. Knee Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Practising this pose can help relieve stiffness and pain in your back. Performing a two-knee spinal twist pose or Supta Matsyendrasana helps in the movement of the spine. It also stretches your shoulder muscles.

Step 1- Lie on your back with your arms extended to the sides and knees drawn towards the chest.

Step 2- Lower your legs slowly to the left side while keeping your knees close together.

Step 3- While in this position, focus on deep breathing.

Step 4- Hold this pose for at least 30 seconds and then repeat on the opposite side.

4. Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana)

Another ideal asana to ease middle back pain is Sphinx Pose or Salamba Bhujangasana. This gentle backbend helps relieve stress and strengthens your buttocks and spine.

Step 1- Lie on your belly and push your lower abdomen towards the floor.

Step 2- Bring elbows under your shoulders with forearms touching the floor.

Step 3- Slowly lift your upper body off the mat, keeping your head and neck in a neutral position.

Step 4- Breathe deeply and hold the position as long as it’s comfortable to you. Then repeat the steps.

5. Seated Spinal Twist Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

This twisting pose helps to relieve backaches and energises your spine. The pose can help stimulate your internal organs. Seated Twist Pose or Ardha Matsyendrasana improves your body postures.

Step 1- Sit straight on a mat, keeping your legs in a crossed position.

Step 2- Twist to your right slowly, while placing your left hand on the outside of your right knee and right hand behind your back to give support to the spine.

Step 3- Hold the twist for a few seconds, and come to the centre.

Step 4- Repeat the steps on the other side.

