5 Beverages Other Than Coffee to Keep You Awake

Coffee is the best way to kick-start your day. You need a rush of caffeine in your body to get going and to not feel tired so easily. If you have a hectic day, you look forward to coffee to make you feel good. However, excess coffee is not good for the body. Starting the day with caffeine leads to indigestion and acidity. So, is there anything we can do about it? Yes, we can switch to better alternative options which will keep us awake and help us get off the bed with good energy.

Five things that can make the best alternative for coffee:

Matcha Tea

The green powder, traditionally consumed in East Asia, is a great way to boost your energy in the morning. It has less caffeine content thus, is a better option than coffee. The tea is proven to help you relax and calm down as it has L-Theanine.

Apple Cider Vinegar

People often drink Apple Cider Vinegar for weight loss as it works wonders on the body. Not only this, it prevents diabetes and fights inflammation too. The fermented apple drink is a sure-shot solution to wake you up when you are feeling drowsy. Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and have it. If you don’t like the taste, then you can have it along with some honey and basil leaves.

Haldi Doodh

The magical haldi doodh is a desi alternative to coffee. It improves the functioning of the brain and builds immunity. By having haldi doodh, your energy level goes up and allows your body to work with concentration. It is prepared by mixing ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, black pepper and sugar/ jaggery in milk.

Smoothies

The yummy smoothie makes your brain and stomach happy. You can have any flavour of your choice and have this drink in breakfast. They start your day with a perfect blend of carbohydrates, fiber, antioxidants and protein.

Dark Chocolate

If you love chocolates, then you can add them to your daily dose of energy. It drives up your energy level as much as coffee does but with good effects. Dark chocolate has a lesser amount of caffeine and is proven to stimulate your brain cells to keep you energize.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.