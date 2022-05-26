5 Bike road Trips Every Motorcycling Enthusiast Should Undertake

Bike road trips offer a unique experience. Every bike enthusiast craves that one experience of soothing breeze, the sun on your back and the ever changing drama of nature that you find only on a bike road trip. India has some fabulous routes on which a bike road trip can be undertaken. You can explore snowy hills, countryside and endless plains with refreshing air running through your hair.

Here are some of the best-motorbiking trips and routes in India

Shimla to Spiti Valley

By embarking on a bike road trip from Shimla to Spiti Valley, you can experience the stunning landscape of Himachal Pradesh. You will get truly enchanted with the snow-capped peaks, waterfalls, gorges and the rugged beauty of Spiti Valley. The ride is adventurous and full of challenges due to the narrow mountain roads, sharp inclines, and rocky terrain.

Bangalore to Kannur

A road trip from Bangalore to Kannur is a spiritual experience for a motorcycle enthusiast. The picturesque landscape on this route is truly mesmerising. Additionally, there are many lakes on the way, where bikers can make pit stops and have delicious meals at the local restaurants.

Mumbai to Trivandrum

A bike road trip from Mumbai to Trivandrum is not very popular but it offers the most stunning experiences to the rider. By taking this coastal ride, you can experience the unparalleled beauty of the lush green hills of the Western Ghats. Riders can also make a stop in the famous state of Goa while travelling on this route.

Delhi to Leh

This is one of the most popular routes for a bike road trip in the country. A road trip from Delhi to Leh is considered the ultimate experience for any motorcycling enthusiast. The whole trip usually lasts for about 15 days and presents huge challenges to even the best of bikers.

The adventurous ride is loved by adrenaline junkies. It is worth mentioning that Leh has the most stunning landscape and should be visited by anyone who loves stargazing. On this road trip, you will pass through the Khardung La, which is the highest motorable pass in the world.

Chennai to Pondicherry

This is a short bike road trip but is still mesmerising. A bike road trip from Chennai to Pondicherry offers stunning panoramic views of the beaches along the East Coast Road.

