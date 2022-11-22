5 Bollywood Actors Who Underwent Major Physique Transformations To Do Justice To Their Roles

Our Bollywood stars have never once seized to fail us. From their role deliveries to their skills they have always provided us with their best. But we surely cannot undermine the fact that each role they play surely brings them many challenges along with it, each role demands a new character a new style and a new transformation.

There’s a list of a few stars who have overcome these great challenges and have transformed their bodies and themselves for their roles. From Aamir Khan to Vineet Kumar Singh let’s take a look at them all!!!

Aamir Khan: Dangal

This list definitely needs to start with our legendary Khan!! Aamir Khan’s role in the movie Dangal has marked its spot in history. As he transformed his body from an athlete to a father. It is definitely not a cakewalk to frame your body to the extreme in a short span of time. Due to this role Aamir Khan had to face serious fat gain and muscle gains simultaneously. This transformation might just be one of the best in history.

Vineet Kumar : Rangbaaz

Vineet Kumar has baffled us all with his exemplary performance in Rangbaaz. But his performance wasn’t the only thing that took us all by a pleasant surprise, his character and role transformation astonished us all. Vineet Kumar to embody his character had undergone a body transformation for his part where he had to gain 10 kilos in a short span of time. This is not the first time that Singh has undergone body transformation. Earlier, for his film ‘Mukkabaaz,’ he shed the extra pounds to lend authenticity to his character of a boxer.

Randeep Hooda: Sarabjit

Changing your body as per the needs and preferences of the role and character is definitely not easy. Randeep Hooda definitely faced a challenge when it came to this super hit movie Sarabjit. Randeep shaped his physic to match the role which required a sudden weight loss as he shot down his body fat ratio to nothing more than 10%. From a low-calorie diet to a muscle and fat loss routine Randeep took it all up to him. We definitely had to add this one to the list!!

Farhan Akhtar: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

It is never easy for an artist to work on biographical projects, especially the ones created on sports legends. Farhan Akhtar isn’t one to easily back down when given a challenge. Farah Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag portrayed an Olympic Athlete, playing the part of an athlete may sure be difficult but transforming into one is definitely more crucial.

He performed a rigorous workout regimen alongside a strict diet for his ripped muscular physic. His physical transformation in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is comparable to none.

Rajkumar Rao: Trapped

How can we end this list without adding Trapped? Starring Rajkumar Rao, Trapped is a movie telling us a story about a man who is locked in an abandoned building for days without any means of food or water. Rajkumar Rao has incorporated his role, as we believed it to be a realistic story, his performance was commendable for sure. From the immense weight loss to the mental deterioration Rajkumar has performed and lived the character at its best.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here