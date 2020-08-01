5 Bollywood Movies to Binge Watch with Your Buddies on Friendship Day

It’s that time of the year when the entire world is celebrating Friendship Day. The day is a chance to celebrate one of the most precious bonds of life reminiscing about the best moments spent together. What better way to spend the day than binge-watching movies that are capable of reminding of the best memories?

So this Friendship Day, get ready to experience a flood of emotions with these Bollywood movies as you recollect some of the best moments you share with your best friends.

Celebrate Friendship Day this year with these 5 Bollywood movies that portray the beautiful bond of friendship.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Three complicated friends, a bachelorette trip, and a truckload of humour! The story of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has the ultimate balance of inside jokes and emotional high-low and it will almost feel like a reunion with your friends. ZNMD is the perfect film to keep you hooked on to the screen and the actors on an international adventure are a pure delight to look at.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Which one would you choose when it comes to love and friendship? The premise of 'Bromance VS Romance' itself makes this one a must-watch this Friendship Day! While the movie has ample doses of humour, it leaves you teary-eyed towards the end when friendship wins over love.

3 Idiots (2009)

This movie proves that some friendships are meant forever no matter how long or how far it has been since you last met your friend. The bond stays the same even after a long time and you must feel lucky to have them as such friends are the true gems. Chances are you would experience a wave of emotion and would want to give that long- lost friend a call after watching this one.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Farhan Akhtar directed this groundbreaking movie to debut as a filmmaker. The movie is complete with a nuanced storyline and admirable character development. What stands out about the movie is the complicated yet beautiful evolution of the bond among the three protagonists amid changing times and circumstances.

Sholay (1975)

What better way to end a list of Bollywood movies for Friendship’s Day than to take account of the iconic film and song that accurately exemplifies friendship? This movie has stood the test of time and has aged gracefully. There were a lot of things about this movie that makes it a classic but what remained unchanged was the immeasurable and true friendship between the two main leads. Jai and Veeru will forever be the pioneering epitome of real friendship.