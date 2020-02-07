5 Books Based On Love That You Should Definitely Pick This Valentine's Day

The season of love is here and it is time to indulge in all things beautiful. Whether lifelong, physical or platonic, love has always been fodder for authors and poets since time immemorial.

From Shakespeare declaring, "If this be error and upon me proved, I never writ, nor no man ever loved, to Pablo Neruda lamenting, "I loved her, and sometimes she loved me too," or even Heathcliff embodying the tortured anti-hero in Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, love has been far from fleeting in tomes and verses.

And thus, even though Valentine’s Day is publicized as the day of chocolates and flowers, a stellar book tracing a journey in love or verses singing praises of it could be the perfect gift for your beloved.

If you are a bookworm, here are five books on love to share with your special someone.

The Notebook

Authored by Nicholas Sparks, this 1996 novel starts with a man telling an Alzheimer ridden old woman a love story. The story marks the love and sufferings of Noah and Allie, their summer love, eventual separation, and the final union.

Fault In Our Stars

One of the most popular books amongst young adults, The Fault In Our Stars is written by John Green. The story revolves around 16-year-old Hazel, who suffers from Lung Cancer and decides to attend a cancer support group. There, she meets Augustus Waters, a cancer survivor and a journey in heartbreak, hurdles, survival, and love follows.

5 Feet apart

A novelization of a popular series by Rachael Lippincott, it sees protagonist Stella suffering from Cystic Fibrosis, which forces her to stay in the hospital most of the time and stay at least 6 feet away from the patients with the same illness. She finds an attractive guy Will, during her treatment, but unfortunately, they are unable to get physically close. The couple decides to risk their lives and spend time in each other’s company, albeit five feet apart.

Selected Poems of Pablo Neruda

A collection of poems by Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet-diplomat and politician Pablo Neruda, Selected Poems contains the poet's exploration of life and love through his intensely individualistic versification. From sensuous songs of love to melancholy odes on heartaches and celebration of sex, the book celebrates love in all forms.

Love Story

A 1970 romance novel by Erich Segal, the novel was based on the screenplay that Segal had written for the Paramount Pictures' film. Released on Valentine's Day, it has, over the years, become eponymous with romance. The novel is about two college students who overcome the adversities they encounter in life.

