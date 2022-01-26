5 Books You Must Read To Navigate In A Post-Pandemic World

The Covid-19 pandemic has been quite hard on all of us. While it took a toll on her physical and mental state, it brought us closer to our loved ones, and taught us the importance of relationships, and how one should love and respect the little things in life.

Now after staying isolated for quite a long time, people have also become anxious about how to navigate in a post-pandemic world. However, books are here at your rescue. These 5 books will help you navigate in the post-pandemic world:

​‘Death With Interruptions’ by Jose Saramago

Set in an unnamed, landlocked country in an unspecified past, this book opens with the end of universal process death. The main focus of the book is how society relates to death - both as a phenomenon and anthropomorphized character, and how death relates to the people she is meant to kill.

‘The Illumination’ by Kevin Brockmeier

The Illumination’ by Kevin Brockmeier describes a world where human wounds and suffering emit visible life. It is a private journal of love notes written by a husband to his wife which passes into the keeping of a hospital patient, and from there through the hands of five other suffering people. The letter touches each of them uniquely. The reader takes you through a journey of the book - from stranger to stranger - they come to understand how brilliantly they all are connected, in all their human injuries and experiences.

​‘The Book Of M’ by Peng Shepherd

The book tells the captivating story of ordinary people caught in an extraordinary catastrophe and risking everything to save the ones they love. The story is based in India’s market, where a man’s shadow disappears. As news coverage tries to explain the event, similar cases continue to increase. discovered. The phenomenon spreads like a plague as people learn the cost of their lost part: their memories.

‘The Companions’ by Katie M Flynn

The novel opens in a futuristic California during a quarantine lockdown, and a highly contagious virus that has killed large swaths of people. The main premise of the book was exploring the question of living forever. As the story advances, a company discovers a way to transfer a dying person’s consciousness into that of an artificial body. These machine-humans were initially used as companions; some acted as wards of their family members while others were sold to strangers to keep them company during the quarantine lockdown.

​‘A Beginning At The End’ by Mike Chen

The novel revolves around how four survivors come together as the country rebuilds in the aftermath of a devastating pandemic. ​‘A Beginning at the End’ by Mike Chen is character-driven postapocalyptic suspense with an intimate.

