5 BTS-Inspired Accessories Men Can Add To Their Wardrobe

If there is one K-pop boy band that is always making headlines, it is the mega-popular BTS. Whether it is breaking records or serving fashion looks, the septet seems to do it with the ease of flashing Korean hearts. Bangtan Sonyeondan is unstoppable when it comes to grabbing attention with their accessory choices. If you are looking to find some inspiration to add to your wardrobe, look no further! Here are 5 show-stopping fashion accessories you can try yourself:

Double Wrap Spider Necklace By Jimin

When Park Jimin, better known by his stage name Jimin, showed up at the 2019 MAMA Awards, all eyes were on his Alexander McQueen earrings and necklace set. While your fashion accessory does not have to cost a whopping ₹1 Lakh, you can take inspiration and add a double wrap necklace to your wardrobe.

Statement Rings By V

Kim Taehyung, A.K.A. V, is known amongst the ARMYs to have the most gorgeous hands. The statement rings certainly look gorgeous on him. The King of Glamorous Rings knows how to make a statement. Just take a look at the Eclectic Gems rings he chose to create a layered look with.

Ear Piercings By Jungkook

The Maknae of the group Jeon Jungkook, popularly known as Jungkook is the member with the most piercings. The vocalist sent the Internet into a frenzy when he featured a set of hoop earrings in all his piercings. Add to that a long drop earring and ARMYs were going gaga over the look. Maybe six ear piercings might not be your thing, but you can never go wrong with a small hoop earring.

Fanny Packs By J-Hope

If anyone can rock the most unusual looking fanny packs it has to be the sunshine of the group Jung Hoseok. ARMYs are well aware of J-Hope’s love for these mini bags. And while you don’t have to choose something so extreme, a little pouch around your waist might just be the thing you need to add some chic style to your outfit.

Headbands By Suga

Min Yoongi not only set the stage on fire every time he came on stage during their Mic Drop performance but he also made a huge fashion statement with his headbands. Just take a peek at his ensemble in the music video and you are sure to agree. Suga has also sported headbands multiple times in BTS’ TV program Bon Voyage season 4.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here