5 Characters from Harry Potter Books Who Did Not Appear in the Movies

It is now 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released. The eight movies, based on the books written by British author JK Rowling, went on to become one of the blockbuster hits of Hollywood. The movies gave us some of the iconic characters like Harry, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Hagrid, Dumbledore, and more. But those who have read the Harry Potter series know that not all the characters mentioned in the books made it to its screen adaptation.

Let us take a look at some of those characters:

Rodolphus Lestrange

In the Harry Potter movies audiences got to see Bellatrix Lestrange, played by Helena Bonham Carter, however, in the books, Bellatrix also had a husband, Rodolphus Lestrange. Rodolphus is imprisoned with his wife in Azkaban following Voldemort’s downfall. In the books, Bellatrix escapes from the prison along with her husband and fights Harry Potter alongside the Death Eaters both in the Department of Mysteries. When Harry and his lookalikes attempt to move from Privet Drive to the Burrow, Bellatrix and Rodolphus.

Ludo Bagman

In the fourth installment of the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Ludo Bagman plays a pivotal role in both organising and announcing the Quidditch World Cup and the Triwizard Tournament. Bagman’s description in the book mentions that he is a former professional Quidditch player, the head of the Department of Magical Games and Sports at the Ministry of Magic. Bagman’s hamartia happens to be gambling addiction which leads to his downfall. Bagman is also shown helping out Harry with the tasks, throughout the Triwizard Tournament because he has placed a large bet that the Boy Who Lived will win the cup. However, in the movie we see Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge announcing the Quidditch World Cup, and Hogwarts Headmaster Dumbledore instead gives instructions to the Triwizard champions before each task.

The Prime Minister of UK

The sixth book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince opens up with a scene with the muggle Prime Minister, who is visited by the Minister for Magic to introduce him to the wizarding world. The Prime Minister is made aware of the fact that the attacks on muggles are a result of Voldemort’s return to power.

Frank and Alice Longbottom

In both the books and movies, we see Neville Longbottom, played by Matthew Lewis, has parents who are tortured with the Cruciatus curse by the Death Eaters, including Bellatrix. In the movies, the audience is led to believe that Neville’s parents died. When Ron, Harry, and Hermione go to visit Arthur Weasley in St. Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries, they run into Neville, who is visiting his parents with his grandmother. In the books, the Longbottoms never discharge from St. Mungo’s Hospital, but they do not even appear once in the films.

Professor Cuthbert Binns

Rowling created Professor Binns’ character in the book as someone who teaches History of Magic at Hogwarts. Binns taught until very old age and died in his sleep and he did not even realize that he died when he woke up the next morning and continued to teach as a ghost. In the book Harry and Ron describe Binns as being a dreadfully boring teacher who is oblivious to his students’ boredom in class.

