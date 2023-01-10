5 Comforting Winter Recipes To Try This Winter

Comfort food warms our soul and in winters, it’s the only way to combat the dreary cold waves. Creamy soups, hearty salads and an easy casserole dish are all what we need. To help you warm up this winter, we’ve compiled easy dinner recipes. As the cold wave extends its stay, cozy up to one of these warming dishes to keep the whole family happy.
Ras Malai Tres Leches by Farzi Cafe
Ingredients
Full cream milk 1.5 litres
Sugar 150 gms
Vinegar 10-15 ml
Carrot orange 50 grams
1-2 strings of saffron
Desi ghee 5ml
Pistachios 1-2 grams
Almonds 1-2 grams
Whip cream 50 grams
1 dry rose petal
Method
Boil full mill cream in a pan on low flame, let it cool and add vinegar to it.
Now the chenna will separate. Remove excess water from a muslin cloth, Make small flat round balls and boil them in water.
Then cool the Carrot halwa and mix it with whipped cream.
Then make the saffron milk. Now dip the cooked chenna in saffron milk and coat it with carrot cream.
Now serve it on a tray with saffron mill and garnish with pistachios, almonds, rose petals and caramel net.
Fire pollichattu Salad by Farzi Cafe
Ingredients
Rawas Fish
Coconut oil
Urad washed
Mustard seed
Green chilli
Ginger
Garlic
Curry leaf
Onion
Tomato
Jeera powder
Coriander powder
Garam masala
Salt
Tamarind
Whole banana leaf
Method
Take a fish steak and marinate with salt, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder and chilli powder.
Sear fish on a non-stick pan and cook till 60%, then wrap the fish in a Banana leaf with pollichathu masali from both sides.
Seal the banana leaf and cook properly, while serving please cover with flash paper on top and fire that in front of the guest. Serve along with onion, tomato, parsley lemon juice, degi chilli powder chat powder, and flash paper.
Siced Duck In Orange Sauce by Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Chinese Restaurants
Ingredients
Duck- 250gm
Butter- 100 gm
Ginger- 1 teaspoon
Diced Orange (deseeded)- 250 gm
Salt- to taste
Fresh Orange Juice- 500 ml
Tomato Sauce- 200 ml
Onion- Sliced
Red & Yellow Bell Pepper- ½ of each
Garlic- 1 tablespoon
Red chili paste- 4 teaspoon
Sesame seed- ½ table spoon
Sugar- to taste
Refined Oil
Method
First, roast the duck and steam it well to soften the meat.
Now, in a pre-heated pan, pour in some refined oil till it heats up a little.
Add in diced onion, Red and Yellow Capsicum.
Once the veggies shrink a little, one by one keep adding ginger & garlic paste, Salt & sugar, Chilli paste, Tomato ketchup, fresh orange juice and sauté them to prepare the orange sauce.
Then add the cooked duck into the pan and once again stir and cook the duck till the sauce penetrates well into the meat.
Serve the duck hot and garnish it with sliced red chilies on top.
Lamb Barrah by Anardana
Ingredients
Lamb chops 600gms
Curd 200gms
Malt vinegar 20ml
Ginger garlic paste 20gms
Raw papaya paste 20gms
Kachari powder 1gm
Red chilli powder 30gms
Shahi jeera 1gm
Garam masala powder 1gm
Oil 10ml
Butter 15gm
Lemon juice 20ml
Anaar Juice 20ml
Method
Place chops meats into a large bowl. Add curd, vinegar red chili powder, ginger garlic paste, shahi jeera, garam masala, anaar juice and mix well till the meat is properly coated with spices.
Add kachari powder and oil, and mix well.
Add the curd and mix well till the meat is coated.
Marinate the meat for 4 hours at room temperature and place it into the refrigerator till required.
Cook in tandoor for about 7 -8 minutes and do the butter basting, serve hot on design weigh scale (Tarju) with mint sauce and truffle onion.
Also Read: Gin up Your January with Delicious Cocktails At These 10 Mumbai Restaurants
Tandoori Butter Chicken Wings by Anardana
Ingredients
Tandoori Masala
Hung Curd 100gms
Degi Chilli Powder 30gms
Salt 1gm
Jeera Powder 3gms
Kasoori Methi 1gms
Garam Masala Powder 2gms
Oil Mustard 20ml
Amul Cream 10ml
Black Salt 2gms
Ingredients
First Marination
Chicken wings 300gms
Ginger Garlic Paste 20gms
Salt 1gm
Lemon juice 1pc
Degi Chilli Powder 20gms
Oil Mustard 20ml
Method
Take chicken wing pieces, wash them, and then pat them dry to ensure there is no excess liquid.
In a bowl add ginger garlic paste, salt, degi chili powder, lemon juice, and oil and chicken wings and mix well. Keep aside.
In a bowl, take of yogurt, ginger garlic paste, Kashmiri chili powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, kasoori methi, salt, lemon juice, amul cream and oil.
Mix everything together to make a smooth paste-like marinade.
Apply the tandoori masala marinade to the chicken wing pieces, ensuring to coat them all well.
Let the chicken marinate for at-least 4-6 hours in the fridge. Better if you can let it marinate overnight. But in a rush, 1-2 hours of marination will be enough too.
Cook in tandoor for 6-7 minutes! Do a butter basting, Serve along with mint sauce.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here