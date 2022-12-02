5 Common Skin Problems In Winter And How You Can Treat Them

With the arrival of winter, we experience a slew of skin problems. Owing to dry and cold winds outdoors and the lack of humidity indoors, the skin gets dehydrated and irritated in no time, eventually leading to flakiness and itching. A proper skincare routine will prevent you from falling prey to skin problems. It will not only keep your skin nourished but will also safeguard you from common skin conditions during winter. Read on to know about five common skin conditions in winter and how you can treat them:

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease where patients get itchy dry patches on the skin and scalp. As winter leads to dry skin, using moisturisers containing shea butter, paraffin, and glycerine helps keep the skin nourished. You should consult with a dermatologist if you experience the symptoms of psoriasis.

Chapped Lips

In winter, the air has less humidity, which can cause chapped lips. Lips have a very thin layer of skin, and the splitting and cracking of lips can be very painful. In addition to that, it doesn’t heal quickly. You can treat chapped lips by applying lip balm or glycerin throughout the day. You can avoid chapped lips by drinking a lot of water and installing a humidifier at home.

Dry And Itchy Patches

Dry and itchy patches might not sound serious, but they can be painful. The most common symptoms of dry and itchy skin are scales, redness, and itching with small cracks in the skin. To cure this, you can make minor lifestyle changes like bathing in lukewarm water, applying moisturiser before going to bed at night or switching to a moisturising soap instead of a harsh one.

Urticaria

Urticaria or hives is an allergic skin reaction towards some external antigens, in which people get red, itchy welts on the skin. There are various reasons that can lead to urticarial reactions in the body. Its treatment includes avoiding cold exposure and using over-the-counter antihistamines, which are prescribed by a doctor.

Eczema

Eczemas like Atopic Dermatitis and Asteatotic Eczemas, among others, are caused by dry skin. They lead to red and itchy bumps on the skin, affecting individuals of any age group – from infants to elderly people. You can avoid it by application of moisturiser throughout the day. Occlusive moisturisers and creams prescribed by your dermatologist can help treat eczema.

