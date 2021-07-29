5 Common Traits of Those Cheating on Their Partner

There can be hundreds of reasons why a person may cheat on their partner. One cannot deny that being cheated on always hurts, and more often than not the cheaters come up with some excuse or the other to justify their act. Let us look at some of the most common traits of a cheater in the list below:

In most cases, they blame their partner. They try to gaslight their partner into thinking that they were the reason the cheater had to stray.

This is a corollary to the first point. Cheaters always claim that nobody understands them, and this lack of understanding and communication is the main reason for not being loyal. The truth here is that if really ‘nobody’ understands, it is because they didn’t do enough to make the other person understand the feelings.

Most cheaters believe that it is primarily the responsibility of their partner to make them happy. They basically want everything to go their way. And if something goes wrong, they take the first path to deception.

Many times, cheaters suffer from low self-esteem. They cannot bear the thought of being alone for even one minute. They cheat with the hope that if they have more than one partner, then they will have someone to fall back on.