5 Common Types of Cancer in Women

Cancer is a chronic disease that refers to an uncontrollable growth of the body’s cells, which can spread to other body parts if not detected in time. It is the second leading cause of death globally, claiming millions of lives annually. However, timely diagnosis, followed by proper treatment, can minimise the risk factors. To do that, it is crucial for one to be aware of the symptoms and the signs of cancer.

Here are some symptoms of 5 most common types of cancers associated with women-

1. Colorectal Cancer

Colon cancer begins in the large intestine. The rectum or colon is the final part of the digestive tract. Some factors that increase colorectal cancer risk include heavy alcohol use, smoking, physical inactivity, obesity, a diet high in red meats or a family history of rectal cancer or polyps.

Symptoms of Colon Cancer:

-Rectal bleeding

-Constipation problems or a change in the stool (especially blood in stool)

-Abdominal discomforts, such as pain and cramps

-Weakness

-Unexplained weight loss

2. Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer detected in women. It occurs when some breast cells grow abnormally or divide more rapidly, forming a lump or mass. The risk of breast cancer is higher among older women.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer:

-A breast thickening or lump

-Changes found in the shape and size of the breast

-Skin colour changes over the breast

-A newly inverted nipple

-Redness of the skin over your breast

3. Gynaecological Cancer

When cancer or tumour cells originate in female reproductive organs, it is termed gynaecological cancer. Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer are a few types of gynaecological cancer.

Symptoms of Gynaecological Cancer:

-Abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge

-Difficulty in eating, bloating and abdominal or back pain

-Pelvic pain

-Constipation or more frequent need to urinate

-Itching, pain, skin changes, rash, sores or tenderness of the vulva

4. Cervical Cancer

This type of cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus which connects it with the vagina. Certain types of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, may cause cervical cancer.

Symptoms of Cervical Cancer:

-Vaginal bleeding after menopause

-Watery, bloody vaginal discharge

-Foul odour

-Pelvic pain

5. Thyroid Cancer

This type of cancer affects the small butterfly-shaped thyroid gland at the neck’s base.

Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

-A painless lump in the neck

-Swelling in the neck

-Voice change

-Unexplained hoarseness that lasts for a few weeks

-Sore throat or difficulty in swallowing

