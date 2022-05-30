5 Crucial Tips For You To Get Thick And Bouncy Hair

Who does not wish for long, thick and healthy hair? However, due to pollution and dust, many women face hair loss or hair thinning. And that also means they can’t always have their desired hairstyle. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot make your hair look thick and bouncy. All you need is a smart haircut and some important tips for healthy and bouncy hair.

1. Take advice from a stylist: If you face a lot of hair loss or have damaged hair, consult a good hairstylist before taking a haircut. By following the tips of the hairstylist, you can get the best haircut according to your hair and personality.

2. Pay attention to hair colour: Hair colour is in trend. But it is very important to choose the right hair colour for thin and light hair. Generally red, burgundy and copper-red suit women. But you also need to keep the skin tone in mind while choosing the right hair colour for yourself.

3. Trimming is necessary: If your hair is thin and light, do not forget to trim them. Not cutting the hair from time to time may lead to the problem of two-sided hair. Therefore, make sure you trim your hair every 6 months.

4. Take care of hair volume: It is better to choose a haircut keeping the volume of your hair in mind. Otherwise, the hair may look thin and less bouncy.

5. Distance from blow dryer: If your hair is very thin and light, do not use a blow dryer. This can make your hair dry and damaged.

