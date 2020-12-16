5-day Tansen Music Conference Begins from Dec 26

The five-day All India Tansen Music Conference is going to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior from December 26 to December 30. The preparations for this major event are going in full swing.

According to official information, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given permission for the festival to be held at Tansen's tomb in Hazira in Gwalior. A subcommittee has been constituted to ensure all the necessary arrangements for the musical conference are done and executed well in a time-bound manner.

Special arrangements are being made in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The musical conference would be inaugurated on December 26 morning at Tansen's tomb in the Bela village with traditional festive rituals like 'Harikatha', playing shehnai, etc. After this, the musical festival would begin from 3 p.m.

As per the schedule, an event titled 'Vadi-Samvadi' during the conference would be held at the Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University here on December 28 between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. The university administration would be organising this event.

The last event of the Tansen festival would take place in Behat.

During the conference, food will be made available in packets in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.