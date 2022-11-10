5 Dental Care Tips To Prevent Dental Cavities

Dental caries or cavities result from tooth decay that can lead to partial or complete loss of tooth structure. It can be painful and can negatively impact one’s lifestyle. It starts as a white or dark spot on your tooth which further develops into a hole if left untreated.

“The bacteria that cause cavities that feeds on sugar from the foods and drinks you consume. This weakens tooth enamel due to action of bacteria that converts sugar into acids,” says Dr Shruti Saini, prosthodontist and oral implantologist, founder, Smiles for Miles.

Your risk of developing dental caries is higher if you have a dry mouth (because of certain medical conditions or drugs). Staying hydrated improves saliva secretion. Dr Saini shares certain steps one can take to help prevent dental cavities

Don’t forget to brush your teeth

If you want to stay away from teeth cavities, you must brush with a fluoride containing toothpaste. Although, mouthwash also helps but it can never replace good brushing and flossing that should be a part of oral hygiene routine care. Soft bristled toothbrushes are the most comfortable and safest choice. Manual as well as electric toothbrushes both are good options for effective brushing.

Treating crooked teeth

If you have crowded or overlapping teeth, you must consider getting orthodontic treatment or invisible aligners to straighten your teeth. In crooked teeth, it is difficult to remove plaque and good particles between the teeth. If plaque is not removed regularly, it hardens into calculus which can be removed by scaling (dental cleaning) by a dentist only.

Eating healthy foods

Foods for Optimum Oral Health include

– Calcium-rich foods, such as fat-free milk, yogurt and cheese, and fortified soymilk

– Phosphorus, a mineral found in eggs, fish, lean meat, dairy, nuts and beans

– Vitamin C, which includes citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, potatoes and spinach

Eating sugary foods is the most important risk factor for dental caries. Sugary foods, candies, sticky food and sugary drinks can erode enamel and cause cavities.

Chewing sugar free gums stimulate saliva which helps in cleansing the debris from the teeth. Saliva has a neutral pH value which prevents cavity as cavity producing bacteria are more active in acidic environment.

Dental check ups

Visit your dentist for professional oral examination once in an year or every 6 months so that your dental problem gets treated at an early stage. Preventive care is the key to ward off unwanted dental issues. If you let your cavity progress, it would not only lead to bigger dental problems but also increase the expense of the treatment.

Have dental sealants placed

A dental sealant is a clear coating that protects the tooth enamel from acid attacks and makes it easier to keep the teeth clean. With the help of a dentist, you can consider getting dental sealants if you are prone to dental decay.

