5 Desi Snack Options for Hosting a Healthier House Party

In choosing the right snack for our next house party, we are always torn between the choice of a tasty and healthy option. Now, many may think that parties are meant to be enjoyed and we should not be bothered about the calories intake but why not? When you can satisfy your taste buds without burdening your body with extra calories. Healthy snack options are often not related to desi dishes but that would not be fair to our rich legacy of food items. So, if you also have been in a fix while setting the right menu for the get-together, we have come up with suggestions of recipes that you could try next time and get even the gym freaks running to the food table at the party

Paneer Tikka

While the first mention of paneer tikka may not bring healthy vibes to your mind but they are a healthier alternative to pakoras or any such deep-fried snack. The recipe is simple, you marinate the paneer cubes in yoghurt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, minced garlic and ginger, chopped green chillies, garam masala powder and leave it for some time. Next, you can either bake, pan fry or grill them with a little bit of oil. With protein of paneer, you get a tasty snack that can be enjoyed with any drink

Grill Chicken

Another protein-rich food item that can save you from the dilemma of choice between taste or health. The usual process starts with washing the chicken pieces and marinating them in a mix of hung curd, ginger paste, garlic paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, black pepper, salt and garam masala. Once the pieces soak the flavours of the paste grill them to perfect in an oven or pan with little oil

Broccoli Tikki

In the usual mixture for aloo Tikki, add grated boiled broccoli before diving it into equal parts and shaping them into tikkis. Once that’s done, apply oil on the till with a kitchen brush and shallow fry them in a preheated pan till they turn golden brown in colour from all sides

Dhokla

Every Gujarati’s favourite, dhokla is low on calories and great for the taste buds. Prepared with fermented chickpea flour, the light and fluffy dish is served with the tadka of curry leaves, mustard seeds and fried green chillies.

Chickpea cutlet

The recipe starts with mashing chickpeas, boiled potatoes, spices, and some vegetables into a dough. Now shape the dough into small tikkis or cutlets before shallow frying them in olive or any oil of your choice.

Enjoy your get together with these recipes and thank us later!

