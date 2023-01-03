5 Destinations If You Are Craving Warm Weather This Winter

A lot of people are absolutely loathing the winter this time especially if they are living in the Northern part of India which was recently struck by the cold wave. However, if you are craving some bright warm sunshine then pack your bags and set out for these destinations.

Andaman and Nicobar

This group of islands offer a serene location with calm waters, and shores dotted by beautiful palm trees. There are a variety of activities tourists can undertake here, including surfing, scuba diving, kayaking, and snorkelling. If you are planning a trip here in the winter season, then definitely include Little Andaman Lighthouse, Radhanagar Beach, and Barren island, the only volcano in India, on your itinerary.

Daman and Diu

This is another coastal location characterised by pockets of untouched beauty. Apart from the tropical beaches, one can visit architectural marvels, temples and churches, and try out a variety of water sports. The ruins of the Dominican Monastery are also a great site to visit.

Goa

Winter season also heralds Goa’s tourism season as well. From soaking in the waves to sunbathing to water sports, Goa’s beaches offer a wide variety of activities that tourists can explore. Additionally, people can also enjoy the state’s active nightlife and beautiful resorts.

Puducherry

This union territory is much more than just its picturesque beaches. The imprints of French culture can be felt in the small cobblestone streets with colourful houses and multiple bakeries and cake shops. Head out to try some wonderful French delicacies here. Additionally, Auroville offers a spiritual retreat, too.

Varkala, Kerala

This coastal town located in the southern tail of Kerala is filled with quirky and cute cafes, yoga retreats and, of course, surreal beaches. The destination is not only budget-friendly but also off-beat enough to allow you to unwind and relax completely.

