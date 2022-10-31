5 Destinations In India For The Best Glamping Experience

In today’s world of adventure, camping has earned a distinctive place among travellers. It has taken on shapes that are alluring and difficult to believe. Although camping is a top choice among travellers, glamping has slowly gained popularity in India and has been offering both domestic and foreign adventure seekers comfortable, opulent, and elegant camping facilities. You may wonder what Glamping is. It is a mixture of camping with luxury and comfort.

Glamping has all the elements of the ideal travel adventure. For those who miss their luxurious hotel rooms, it offers fancy setups amid attractive surroundings with breathtaking landscapes. When you’ve had enough of lounging around your camp, there are plenty of adventure activities to keep you busy. Glamping will make travel trips luxurious without sacrificing the spirit of adventure.

Let’s look at some of the top glamping destinations in India to lure your travel addiction.

Mashobra

Mashobra is a breathtaking valley with steep mountains in the background and is absolutely stunning. Located near Shimla, Mashobra is all about fulfilling your mountain moments. Glamping is one of the most popular alternatives here, which ensures elegant adventure possibilities with great decor and everything you could possibly want.

Kanha

Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh offers the ultimate glamping experience. Set in secluded woodlands and picturesque environs, Kanha is the ideal location for tiger sightings and wildlife adventures. Lately, it has become a prime location for glamping in India, offering an assortment of options for luxurious tent accommodations amidst natural settings.

Wayanad

Wayanad in Kerala is undoubtedly the best option for the ideal glamping experience. Awe-inspiring views of tea and coffee plantations will delight your surroundings. The facilities here include leisure activities such as bird watching, trekking and more to guarantee that you have a pleasant stay.

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is also a great destination to enjoy the best in luxury camping. By choosing to stay in opulent camps in the desert, you can make your average trip to Jaisalmer more exciting. Generally, travellers like to enjoy the larger-than-life traditional havelis turned into hotels in Rajasthan, however, this seems to be changing with the onset of glamping.

Ladakh

Ladakh is a popular destination for travellers and adventure seekers against the backdrop of the alpine snow and the captivating beauty of unexplored landscapes. Luxury in Ladakh’s harsh landscapes is comparable to finding water in a desert. Glamping lodgings are available in several well-known tourist destinations such as Nubra Valley and Pangong.

