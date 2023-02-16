Hot air balloon rides with your loved ones have recently emerged as one of India’s most distinctive pastimes! There are many locations in India where you may take a hot air balloon trip, thanks to the development of adventure tourism. The amazing ride gives you a chance to glide through the skies in the enormous floating basket. From the North Indian Aravali Hills to India’s Western Ghats, here are the 5 destinations where you can experience adventure sports:

1. Chandor, South Goa

Goa is a famous tourist destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. The place attracts tourists from all over the world for a variety of reasons, such as the breathtaking beaches, exciting nightlife, thriving local markets, and several adventure sports. Rides in hot air balloons have recently been added to the list of activities you can enjoy while visiting Goa. This hour-long journey is a singular experience in and of itself because of the breathtaking view you get while soaring high above the ground. You can see where the golden sand and the blue sea converge. The typical cost of the ride is estimated at around INR 14,000 per person, and you can fly up to a height of about 4,000 feet.

2. Hampi, Karnataka

Have Hampi’s historical structures, ancient temples, and cave sites ever piqued your interest? What if you had the opportunity to take in these locations’ breathtaking beauty in all its splendour? Sounds exciting? In Hampi, you can take a hot air balloon flight to get a clear, aerial perspective of all the well-known temples, monuments, and caves. This costs between INR 8,000 and 12,000 per person and will lift you to a height of about 500 metres.

3. Lonavla, Maharashtra

Another of the best locations in India for a hot air balloon ride is Lonavala, Maharashtra. Lonavala offers panoramic views that will undoubtedly captivate you thanks to its lush green surroundings, tumbling waterfalls, lovely lakes, and stunning forts. The Sahyadri mountain ranges will be visible to you while you experience the exhilarating journey. You can fit up to 9 people in the balloon basket, which can lift you to a height of about 4,000 feet. You will be charged around INR 8,400 per person for an hour-long ride.

4. Pushkar And Jaipur, Rajasthan

One of the nation’s most dynamic states is Rajasthan. What could be a better way than a hot air balloon flight to experience the rural charm of the Land of Maharajas? There are two locations where you can take this ride: Pushkar and Jaipur. A plethora of lakes, beautiful forts, and amazing royal residences will be visible to you. You can also marvel at the breathtaking aerial view of the Aravalli Range in addition to this. You may budget about INR 14,000 per person for an hour-long ride.

5. Agra

What could be a better way to appreciate the Taj Mahal’s beauty than by riding in a hot air balloon? You can now take in the grandeur of both this symbolic representation of love and all the other historical sites in Agra. If you’re newlywed and planning your honeymoon or if you want to go on a romantic holiday with your significant other, this romantic excursion is the perfect leisure activity for you. The trip will take you to a height of 500m and last for roughly 15-20 minutes. The price per person might range from INR 500 to 750.

