5 Diet Changes You Must Make To Prevent, Delay The Onset of Cardiovascular Diseases

The heart is the most important internal organ in the human body. If other organs fail, you might have time to replace it, but if the heart stops beating, the person’s life is almost always over at that very moment. Although we know the importance of our hearts, poor lifestyle choices have become so popular that the average age at which people suffer from cardiovascular diseases has dropped by several years.

To ensure that you do not suffer from cardiovascular diseases too early and lead a healthy lifestyle, it is important to make the corresponding diet changes. According to Mayo Clinic, here are some changes you can incorporate into your diet routine to help eat better:

Eat more vegetables and fruits:

Veggies and fruits are great sources of essential vitamins and minerals. Fibre-rich and low in calories, vegetables and fruits make for some great options when it comes to healthy food. They have properties that can help prevent cardiovascular diseases. Also, having vegetables and fruits can help avoid other high-calorie foods such as fast food, cheese and meat.

Control your portion size

It is important to limit your food intake if you want to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Overeating can lead to weight gain or high levels of LDL (also known as bad cholesterol) that can in turn cause high cholesterol and cardiovascular problems such as heart attack or stroke.

Select whole grains

Choosing whole grains over refined helps good fibre intake in the body. Moreover, it is easier for the stomach to digest whole grains as compared to refined grains. Also, whole grains help in regulating our blood pressure and keep our hearts healthy.

Top showsha video

Limit salt intake

Excessive intake of salt can cause high blood pressure. This puts the heart at higher risk of heart attack and stroke. Limiting sodium intake is important to keep the heart healthy. It is important to note that the sodium intake should be limited to about 2.3 grams per day (amounts to 1 tsp of salt).

Choose low-fat protein sources

Lean meats, fish and poultry and low-fat dairy products should be our go-to foods to fulfil our protein intake in a day. Eggs are also a great source of low-fat protein. Low-fat protein sources reduce our cholesterol intake and increase our fibre intake thereby reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Flaxseeds, walnuts, canola oil and soybeans are also great sources of protein that do not cause heart complications in the long run.

Implementing these steps will not only help keep your heart healthy but also keep your internal organs fat-free.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here