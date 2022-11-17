5 DIY Home Remedies to Get Rid of Body Odour From armpit

Body odour is a common problem for many people. Blame it on the body’s composition or the weather, but nobody likes smelly underarms. While external applications like talcum powder and body mists may provide short-term relief, they may not help one throughout the day. Most people who have sweat problems may have an odour in their armpits.

Although sweating is a natural process of helping the body to regulate its temperature. However, when it mixes with bacteria it causes odour. So it is important to maintain hygiene and wear comfortable and breathable fabric like cotton rather than polyester. Here are some DIY home remedies from which you can get rid of the body odour from your underarms.

Take a proper bath regularly

Taking a proper bath with a nice antibacterial soap or a body wash with cucumber, Aloe Vera, Tea tree oil, neem or menthol twice a day is a good option. These ingredients help keep bacteria at bay from the body, leaving it fresh and odour-free.

Neem leaf paste

Neem has numerous medical values. Make a paste of neem paste with water. Apply for 15 minutes and wash off. You can even boil neem leaves in hot water and take a bath in the water.

Baking soda

The skin has natural acids in it, which the baking soda may balance out. It helps to reduce the armpit smell. You can take a small amount of baking soda and mix a little bit of water to form a semi-solid paste. Apply the paste to your armpits and allow it to dry. Wash it off. This might improve the smell of the armpits.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has acid that helps to destroy bacteria. Take a few drops of apple cider vinegar and dilute it in a bit of water. You can put it on a spray bottle and use it to spray under your arms or apply it with a cotton swab.

Turmeric

Turmeric might also help effectively to kill bacteria. You can use turmeric powder to make a thick paste. Apply the mixture to the underarms and leave it for some time then rinse it off.

