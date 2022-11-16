Googling Best MUA to Glam Up This Wedding Season? Here Are 5 DIY Makeup Looks That's Easy on Pocket

This is the season to glam your make up a notch higher. Natural, dewy, glittery or monochromatic, this festive season, don’t stick to the mundane and the regular, get inspired and do the unimaginable. We are here to help you ace those looks. Pooja Malhotra, makeup expert, Kiko Milano shares some makeup ideas to rock this season.

Dewy Skin Effect - Start with a good skin care regime for a long lasting radiance look. Use a primer for the make-up to stay longer. Mix a liquid highlighter or crush a bit of powder highlighter to your primer for a dewy skin effect. Use a hydrating foundation with sheer coverage. Apply highlighter on the high points to add extra sheen. Add a pink lip balm on the lips for the plump effect.

Go Monochromatic –Use nude shades of eye shadows for example a pink, peach or a beige. Apply eye-shadow primer on your eyelids and blend them well with your fingers. Using a brown eye-shadow to blend on the crease. Once done, apply a pink eye-shadow on the entire lid. Smoke brown kohl on the lower lash line. Define the brows and finish the eyes using a volume mascara. Use the same shade of pink for the blush on the cheeks and lipstick to create a uniform monochromatic effect.

Golden Glow with Bronze Eyes – Prepare your skin and apply an illuminating primer. Apply foundation and correct the imperfections with a concealer. Set your base with a compact or loose powder. Now contour your cheeks using a bronzer. Use a golden highlighter on the cheeks and bridge of the nose. Use a setting spray to keep the make-up intact. Using a bronze shimmer eye-shadow, create a smoky effect on the eyes. You can use a golden eye-shadow as well. Swipe the eye-shadow on the entire lid and blend the crease with a brown eye-shadow to create depth. Finish the eyes with an eye-liner and a mascara. Apply a nude shade of lipstick.

Bold Red Lips – A red lipstick never goes wrong for any occasion. Apply your base using a foundation and concealer. Blend it well and set it with a compact. Add blush to the cheeks and fix it using a setting spray. For the eyes use a nude eye-shadow in brown. Take it on the entire lid and blend it well. Smoke the under eye too with the same colour. Apply volume mascara generously to get a glam look. To complete the look add bright red lipstick.

Natural Look – Get a flawless base. Use a BB cream instead of a foundation for the face. This is one product that adds hydration and colour to the skin and does not look layered up. Dust loose powder to set it in place. Add a soft pink blush and spray hydration mist. Keep the eyes nude using a matte eye-shadow in shade of pink or beige and mascara. Opt for a nude eye pencil in the waterline. Finish the look by applying a gloss or creamy lipstick in nude.

