5 Easy and Delicious Gluten Free Snacks

What you’re eating is great, but the delicious memory of that perfectly amazing crunchy cracker is surely there. There are plenty of unique gluten-free snack combinations that are high on taste and are just as easy to make. The need of consuming gluten free may arise from dietary restrictions or nutritional deficiencies or gluten-related intestinal damage or simply attempting for a healthier choice.

If we tell you that by consuming gluten-free, you can still savour all the flavors and textures you long for? You can get your hands on some gluten-free snacks available in stores but the fact is they could be unreasonably high on calories or added sugars. Instead of relying on packaged foods, try making your own. Here are few healthy homemade gluten-free snacks to choose when you’re craving for some “real thing.”

1. Popcorn with fruit, chocolate, and peanuts

Popcorn is a whole grain with a good source of rich fiber and also keeps one full. For a light snack, drizzle air-popped popcorn with fiber-rich dried fruit and toss melted dark chocolate. Include peanuts for a healthy source of fat and plant-based protein. All the above ingredients are naturally gluten-free, if not pick products that are certified gluten-free.

2. Cucumber-hummus sandwiches

Hummus is a dip made with ground chickpeas along with sesame seeds. It is nutritious and rich in protein. To make satisfying sandwiches, spread thick hummus over circular slices of cucumber and enjoy.

3. Toast with beans and olive oil

To make a protein-rich snack, canned beans are heated and spread over toast. Sprinkle extra virgin olive oil, some salt and pepper. You may also go with fresh herbs for topping ideas. It is a fact that gluten-free breads tend to dry faster, but you can make them more palatable by toasting.

4. Yogurt parfait with granola

Layer plain Greek yogurt with berries or any fruit, alternatively to make this snack. Top it up with gluten-free granola, nuts or seeds. Yogurts have live active bacterial cultures which is helpful in breaking down lactose. So even if you don’t digest milk well, you may tolerate these yogurts.

5. Black bean salad with avocado

Avocados are best known for its rich and healthy fats. The high content of fiber is great for your gut health and digestive system. Toss half of an avocado with some black beans. Top your easy-filling snack with onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.