5 Easy And Effective Home Remedies To Cure Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers occur inside the mouth or on gums. There are several reasons for their appearance like an injury, accidental biting on the cheek, rashes in the mouth, or any infection. They can be very troubling and painful while eating or talking. They usually don’t cause lasting damage. There’s no magic bullet to heal these sores and they disappear on their own within a couple of weeks. But if they are causing a lot of discomforts, you can speed up the healing process using any of the medications available in the market. Those who want to stay away from medications can always rely on safer options like home remedies.

Here are some home remedies to consider for mouth ulcers.

1. Baking soda: Baking soda is known to restore the pH balance and reduce inflammation that is likely to mouth ulcers. Make a paste by mixing some baking soda in water. Apply it on the ulcers and rinse it with water once it gets dried. Repeat this process three times a day. Alternatively, you can also dissolve 1 teaspoon of baking soda in half-a-cup of water and swirl the solution in your mouth for 15 to 30 seconds before spitting it out. Repeat every few hours.

2. Coconut oil: Coconut oil is an essential part of cooking and skincare but not many know that it can cure a mouth ulcer as well. Since coconut oil has antimicrobial abilities, it can cure sores caused by bacteria. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help in reducing redness and pain. Just apply a few drops on the ulcers and leave it.

3. Alum powder: It has astringent properties which shrink tissues and dry out mouth ulcers. To use it, make a paste by mixing a tiny amount of alum powder with a few drops of water. Dab the paste onto the sores. Leave it for a minute before thoroughly rinsing your mouth.

4. Honey: The antimicrobial properties of honey can help cure both sores and the pain related to it. Apply some on the affected area frequently.

5. Saltwater: Mix one tablespoon of salt with lukewarm water and gargle it to soothe pain and discomfort. Though it causes a little pain, it will dry out the mouth ulcers. Do it thrice a day to speed up the healing process.

It is advisable to check with your doctor before using any of the above-mentioned remedies.

