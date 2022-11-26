5 Easy and Effective Ways to Remove Makeup Naturally in Winter

Wearing makeup at parties, weddings, or any special occasion is one of the usual things, and don’t we just love it? A little dab of blush, a stroke of eyeliner, or a lip colour is something that makes your look from ordinary to glam. However, after the long-lasting formula of your concealers, eyeliners, lipsticks, and more comes the hassle of removing it, especially during winter. But fret not! Today, we will be guiding you about several methods that will ease your makeup removal journey. Below mentioned are some of the natural ways that will keep your skin glowing and gleaming.

1. Coconut Oil

You have often heard of the amazing advantages of coconut oil for your hair but do you know it does wonders on your skin too? Coconut oil is loaded with antimicrobial properties that help keep your skin moisturised. All you need to do is apply a few drops of coconut oil on the cotton pads and then gently swipe on the areas where you have applied the makeup.

2. Milk

Besides offering several health benefits, milk is considered equally good for your skin. From the time of Cleopatra, milk has been used to beautify your skin and enhance your natural beauty. If you want to remove the makeup without using water, it is the best option. Put a few drops of milk on a cotton pad and then apply it all over your face.

3. Steam

Steaming is one of the best and most natural ways to remove makeup, especially during winter. If you want to remove makeup then it is surely the best method that you should consider right away. Try leaning over the steaming hot water for a few minutes as it unclogs your skin pores and removes all the dirt and impurities from the skin.

4. Glycerin and rosewater

The combination of glycerine and rose water is the best solution to remove makeup in the winter season. Take ¼ cup aloe vera gel, 2 teaspoons glycerin, and 1 teaspoon castile soap in 1 cup rose water to remove makeup. Now apply this mixture on your face using the help of a cotton ball. This will not only help you in removing the makeup but also nourish your skin from within.

5. Almond oil and milk

Yes, use almond oil and milk to remove the makeup naturally. Apply this mixture to your face with the help of a cotton ball. This mixture will not only remove your makeup effectively but will also keep your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the winter season.

