5 Easy And Quick Remedies To Save Cooking Disasters

Cooking is an art, and getting it perfect every time can seem difficult. In addition to skills and procedures, cooking also depends on the level of experience. Sometimes, even after years of experience, there are instances when you end up messing up the dish. Even the most well-known chefs make mistakes, but they are also skilled at saving their food.

There will be times when adding one more teaspoon of red pepper flakes could spoil your meal, but a wise cook will always have some clever tricks up his sleeve.

If you know what to do, fixing a mistake won’t be difficult. To prevent your food from turning into a cooking disaster, try and keep these simple tips and quick remedies close at hand.

Over spicy food

Perhaps one of the most frequent mistakes is made when using red chiles. You can add cream, yoghurt, or milk to your dish to balance the spice if it has grown too hot. The best diuretic for very spicy food is dairy. Capsaicin, the compound that gives chillies their distinctively hot flavour, is present in them. On the other side, casein, a substance found in milk and dairy products, forms a link with capsaicin and lessens the impact of chilli.

Excess salty food

The amount of salt in the meal may be what makes or breaks the relationship, and too much salt is the ultimate deal breaker. The classic fix for a curry or stew that is saltier than you’d anticipated is to add cubed potatoes. The potato’s starch serves like a sponge to soak up all the extra salt. Alternatively, you can increase the number of ingredients in the stew, such as rice, pasta, or vegetables, to help spread the workload. Depending on how much salt is in the food, a tiny touch of vinegar or sugar can occasionally also help to balance off the saltiness.

Overcooked vegetables

Sometimes we overcook our sabzis to the point where they become mushy and soggy. Is there a method to cure this culinary disaster? Vegetables and leafy greens frequently lose their crunch even throughout the process of boiling or parboiling. This can be quickly fixed by boiling the vegetables in salted water rather than cold water. Another trick is to immediately place the cooked vegetables in a bowl of icy water.

Over greasy food curry

Nobody enjoys their curries and sauces having a heavy film of oil floating on top of them. In addition to being harmful, it also makes the food appear unappetizing. Here is a quick repair that is simple and useful. Add some ice cubes to the curry and stir. However, you must act quickly to complete this remedy. The cubes must be taken out before they melt. Ice cubes can alternatively be placed in a towel and held in the sauce. You’ll see that the grease is solidifying around the cloth and that it is simple to remove later. Keep in mind to reheat the meal once more and adjust it with seasonings.

Prevent eggs from sticking

Is your omelette sticking to the pan? Then try this genius tip to cook eggs without using any oil: simply put some oil on tissue paper and brush your pan.

