5 Easy Hacks To Remove Nail Polish, Lipstick Stains From Clothes

Nail polish or lipstick stains are so stubborn that they cannot be removed with ordinary soap or detergent, and we have to dry clean our clothes to remove these stains. But you can clean them at home using petroleum jelly, shaving cream and many other things.

A mixture of ammonia and baking soda together is very effective against these stains. Today, we are going to tell you some home remedies to remove nail polish and lipstick stains from your favourite clothes.

Nail polish remover

Don’t panic if your clothes get stained with nail polish. Put nail polish remover on the stain and rub it until it disappears.

Cleanse with Rubbing Alcohol

Even if the nail polish remover does not remove the stain, clean it with rubbing alcohol. For this, dip a piece of cloth or cotton in alcohol and rub it on the stained area. If your cloth is light coloured, then bleach it with hydrogen peroxide.

Cleanse with Vinegar

If you want to remove lipstick or nail polish stains from your clothes, dip a cloth in warm water with vinegar added to it and soak it for 20 to 25 minutes. The stains will vanish.

Add surfactant and baking soda to the water

If you want to remove stubborn stains from clothes, first add surf and baking soda to water. Now, put a cloth in it and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes. After that, take out the clothes and wash them properly. The stains will go away.

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly also helps remove the stubborn stains from your clothes. Rub petroleum jelly on the stained area, and then leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. You can also remove stubborn stains by using shaving cream.

