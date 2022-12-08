5 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid of Itchy Eyebrows During Winters

Itchiness, dry skin, and dandruff on various parts of the body are common occurrences during winter. However, one of the biggest challenges of them all is the dandruff and itchiness of the eyebrows. But people often burden themselves too much when their brow starts itching. There are easy solutions for it and one need not panic if they experience the same.

Here are some remedies for itching in the eyebrows:

Along with the skin under and around the eyebrows, it is also important to ensure that the moisture in the brows remains locked. Apply a moisturizer or a hydrating cream so that the eyebrows can get moisture during the winter. Otherwise, flaky skin and dandruff can irritate you.

If you have itchy eyebrows, tea tree oil can be a useful essential oil for you. It eradicates infection and reduces inflammation. To use it, mix one or two drops of tea tree oil with a teaspoon of olive oil and massage it on the eyebrows. This will remove any fungal or bacterial infections, which helps in reducing itchiness.

Along with your skin, apply sunscreen on your eyebrows too. Sunburn can cause damage to the skin under the eyebrows as well, causing itchiness. A good quality sunscreen lotion can prevent that from happening during winter and summer.

Exfoliating the skin under the eyebrows with lemon juice can help reduce dandruff and remove dead skin cells. Lemon juice also helps in reducing inflammation. To apply it, mix half a teaspoon of lemon juice with one teaspoon of coconut or olive oil and apply it on the eyebrows. Leave it for 20-30 minutes. Clean it with water afterwards.

Touching your eyebrows and face often can lead to a lot of fungal and bacterial infections developing as your hands are often dirtier than you think. Therefore, one should refrain from touching their face and if they want to, always wash their hands first or at the very least sanitize them.

