5 Easy-peasy Avocado Recipes You Must Try

Healthy, creamy, delicious, and so versatile, avocado can be prepared in ways more than just guacamole or avocado toast. With millennials’ new found love for avocado, brands like IG International and Organic Kitchen are making it easier to get fresh avocados.

Get out of your comfort zone and add the green goodness of this perfect fruit to smoothies. Don’t forget to dive into great dip options. Also, enjoy the velvety smoothness in your dressings. Did you know avocados can be used in desserts, too? Don’t just stick to just savory recipes experiment in everything from brownies to banana bread. After all, who doesn’t love decadent of desserts.

We’ve compiled a list of delicious avocado recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Avocado Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Tacos for breakfast may seem extravagant, but when they’re this simple, you’ll want them every day! Scrambled eggs and avocado will provide you with the energy you require to get you through till lunch. And the spinach will help you feel better about that extra latte!

We love the green palette provided by the tomatillo salsa, but any salsa would suffice!

Healthy 5-Minute Avocado Toast

There’s a reason why avocado toast is so popular. It’s simply delectable!

The most basic and gratifying mini snack is crunchy toast with creamy avocado and a properly cooked egg on top.

Use the chilli flakes and sea salt to your heart’s content! They make the entire dish come to life.

Avocado Brownies

Brownies are unquestionably our weakness. You can’t just have one! But with these, you won’t feel bad about reaching for another piece. They’re created with maple syrup, almond flour, and coconut sugar for a delicious, almost nutritious treat!

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Nobody will guess this dessert is stuffed with avocado because it is velvety smooth, creamy, deeply delicious, and absolutely seductive. And it’s so simple! There’s no need to warm the eggs or fold in the chocolate. Simply combine all of the ingredients and place in the refrigerator to thicken.

Guacamole Salad

Because eating guacamole with a spoon is not appropriate, this salad is the perfect substitute. It takes everything you love about guacamole – avocado, onion, tomato, lime, and a little spice – and turns it into a crisp, satisfying salad that will round off any dinner.

