CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModiBirthday#JacquelineFernandez#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Easy Tricks to Remove Stains and Scratches on Your Laptop
1-MIN READ

5 Easy Tricks to Remove Stains and Scratches on Your Laptop

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 21:06 IST

Delhi, India

Now, you may be worrying if you can fix this or not.

Now, you may be worrying if you can fix this or not.

Clean the stain and scratches on your laptop with rubbing alcohol.

Nowadays we can’t think of a day without our laptops. Some of us have been using the laptop for a while now and might have seen small scratches or stains on its screen. Well, those scratches and stains on laptop screens do not look nice at all, and they may sometimes distract you while working.

Now, you may be worrying if you can fix this or not. So here is good news for you that you can fix this at home in minutes. So we are going to share with you some laptop cleaning tips, by following which you can make the laptop shine like a completely new one.

1. Clean with an eraser: The use of an eraser can be the best option to clean the scratches on the laptop screen. Rub the laptop screen lightly with the help of an eraser. Now after rubbing for 4-5 minutes, the scratch on the laptop screen will disappear immediately.

2. Rubbing Alcohol: Rubbing alcohol is not only a good option to clean the scratches on laptop screens you can also use this to clean the TV and mobile handset. Wipe the screen and clean it. Then dip the microfiber cloth in rubbing alcohol and rub it on the screen. This will remove all the stains on the screen and your screen will start shining like a completely new one.

Top showsha video

3. Petroleum Jelly: The use of petroleum jelly can also be a good option to remove scratches and stains on the laptop screen. For this, apply petroleum jelly to the laptop screen and rub it with a microfiber cloth and leave it for a while. Now after some time, your screen will be cleaned when wiped with a dry cloth.

4. Ease Stain With Scratch Remover: You can also take the help of scratch remover to remove laptop stains. The use of toothpaste for this can also prove to be very effective. At the same time, many scratch removers are easily present in the market. Using this you can easily brighten the screen of laptops, TV, and smartphones.

5. Automobile windscreen polish: For screens with deep scratches and stains go for automobile windscreen polish. This premium polish with nano-hybrid technology will do wonders to your laptop screen.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 17, 2022, 20:36 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 21:06 IST