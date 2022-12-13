5 Easy Ways To Beat The Winter Blues

It’s the end of the year and the weather is getting colder day by day. During winter, we tend to spend more time indoors curled up in our blankets, having a cup of tea and binge-watching our favourite movies or series.

Winter blues invite laziness, lack of energy, oversleeping, and consumption of junk food. We tend to lose interest in going out or performing routine activities.

As we become less active during these months, our mental health can also suffer. If you too feel too low or depressed, it could be because of your lifestyle habits or faulty winter routine. So, it’s crucial to maintain our mental health for overall wellness and fitness.

From eating healthy to planning for a vacation, here are some tips one can follow to beat the winter blues:

1. Light up your life

The winter blues can make your life a boring one. Many of us spend the whole day inside our rooms. To counteract these effects, get outside as much as possible and expose yourself to natural light, spend time with your friends, and family to boost your mood and light up your life.

2. Healthy Diet

Eating a healthy diet is a core component of maintaining a good lifestyle. Eating processed foods and refined sugar can worsen your health. Focus on a balanced diet - eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. Take up activities like- morning exercises, yoga and meditation, in your routine. You could also take up hobbies like- cooking your favourite food or decorating your home to feel productive.

3. Sleep Cycle

Spending all your time in bed or taking untimely naps will lead you towards laziness. Rather setting a structured bedtime and definite hours of sleep will help you remain active. To give yourself the best chance of getting good sleep, put away your phone an hour before you go to bed, instead try reading books.

4. Social volunteering

Getting involved in volunteer work can have significant benefits for your mental and physical health. Social volunteering will turn out your days into happiness, making you feel self-confident, also relieving stress, anger and anxiety issues. Try looking for volunteering at local non-profit organizations.

5. Vacation

To have some fun, plan a vacation with your friends or family. Exploring mountains, going for adventurous biking and trekking, being involved in winter sports activities or experiencing snowfall would just change your mood and gloomy thoughts.

