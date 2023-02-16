5 Easy Ways To Get Relief From Constipation

A good bowel movement is crucial for our body to function properly. If a person has difficulty in a bowel movement for a prolonged time, they may be having constipation. It can be an indication of digestive disorders or a symptom of other illnesses. Dehydration or eating insufficient amounts of meals high in fibre can cause constipation. Additionally, stress, hormonal changes, and structural problems with the digestive system can also lead to constipation issues. Here are some tips that can help you deal with constipation.

Drink water:

A lot of us have trouble staying hydrated during the day. You can help yourself have a swift bowel movement by drinking plenty of water, especially warm or hot water, first thing in the morning. A bowel movement can be improved with good hydration. Lemon Juice:

Citric acid, a component of lemon juice, can both stimulate your digestive system and help remove toxins from your body. It turns out to be highly beneficial and relieves constipation naturally. Every morning, add some freshly squeezed lemon juice to a glass of water. Citric acid induces intestinal contractions that facilitate simple bowel motions. Lemon juice also contains other nutrients that might potentially help with constipation relief. Eat bananas:

One of the most effective remedies for relieving constipation quickly is eating ripe bananas. It is a good source of fibre and has a reputation for facilitating better digestion. The potassium content of bananas is thought to aid in constipation. There is a significant amount of dietary fibre, often known as roughage, in the soft pulpy portion of the fruit. Food and waste items can flow more easily and swiftly through the bowels with the aid of roughage. Coffee:

A hot cup of coffee could provide you with easy constipation relief right away. It could energise your intestines and improve your bowel movement. Coffee helps you eliminate intestinal fat by breaking down the fats there. Exercise:

Try moving about if you’re feeling sluggish and bloated and haven’t had a good bowel movement in a few days. Exercise and movement can energise your abdominal muscles and increase blood flow to your intestines. Additionally, establishing a regular exercise schedule can support regular bowel motions.

