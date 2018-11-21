English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Easy Ways to Match Your Jewellery with Outfits this Wedding Season
Bracelets crafted in white gold with white diamonds can be worn with western gowns which looks stunning.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)
Indian weddings include so many functions from engagement, sangeet, haldi to reception parties, so make sure you never repeat the same jewellery for different occasions. Wondering what will match your wedding attire? Not sure what right kind of jewellery you should choose. Fret not.
Chitwn D Malhotra, Lead designer and Founder of Dillano Luxurious Jewels Pvt Ltd and Chitra Aggarwal, Founder of Inaya Couture list some options that will help you pick and decide the right kind of jewellery with your outfits in this wedding season.
1. Chokers are one of the most trending necklaces that match almost every type of traditional outfit - from lehanga cholis to traditional saris. A dainty choker in white diamonds or two to three line chokers embroidered with rubies or sapphires can give a stunning touch to a light-weight lehanga.
2. Anyone can opt for chandbalis in uncut polkis and pearls, these are everlasting and effortlessly compliment traditional outfits be it a heavy suit or an embroidered anaarkalis.
3. Traditional saris in silk can opt for statement temple jewellery in yellow gold. It stands out among all others due to its royal and lustrous appearance.
4. Diamond jewellery goes well with any kind of attire like heavy gowns and saris and add more indulgence to the great occasion.
5. Bracelets crafted in white gold with white diamonds can be worn with western gowns which looks stunning. Edgy handcuffs crafted in yellow gold or white gold with coloured gemstones embellishment gives rich touch to the traditional outfits on weddings. Bracelets or handcuffs in motifs are a perfect style statement on wedding occasions.
