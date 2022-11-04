5 Effective Ways to Help You Bust Gender Stereotypes Among Children

Every parent undoubtedly wants the best for their child. However, unintentionally reinforcing stereotypes that could confine your daughter to gender norms could also heppen. According to a report by Girl Scouts, Andrea Bastiani Archibald, a Developmental Psychologist, suggests, “Kids have this amazing, natural ability to see the world as limitless, but when adults signal that certain things or behaviours are off limits for kids based on their gender, their worlds get smaller and smaller—and that’s not just sad, it can be damaging as well.”

Thus, as a parent, you must take active steps to instill gender equality in your daughters since their childhood. In order to do so, try the following tips to help her realise that she can achieve everything she sets her mind to. And, urge your friends, family and even neighbours to follow suit.

Toys are toys:

It is not necessary for a boy to play with guns or vehicles and for a girl to play with dolls. If you instil such thoughts in their minds, you are unknowingly inculcating a sense of discrimination in them since childhood. Children should be allowed to play with a variety of toys, especially of their choice.

Meet inspiring people:

If your children believe that a fireman can only be a man, then it’s your responsibility to bust that gender stereotype. Expose them to inspiring women from all walks of life. This will not only inspire your girl child but your son will also learn how to respect women and their profession, steering away from traditional ways of thinking.

Observe and discuss:

After watching a movie or television show, discuss them with your kids. For instance, if you have seen a superhero film, ask them to share their thoughts on what the story could be if its lead character were a woman. Having discussions on important topics like gender stereotypes and gender discrimination with your children, at a young age, will help them develop a better conscience as they grow up.

Think twice before you speak:

If you are talking about a woman in front of your children, then it’s crucial you think twice before you speak. The last thing you’d want to do is be a negative influence on them by saying anything inappropriate. If you’re describing a woman, start by talking about her behaviour, her confidence and her personality rather than discussing her appearance.

Charity begins at home:

Don’t characterise household chores based on gender. In fact, make your kids try their hand at every chore possible, depending on their age. This, in turn, will also help them become independent in the long run.

